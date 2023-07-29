Pakistan Army’s Relief Efforts in response to Cyclone Biparjoy Pakistan Army established Temporarily Displaced Persons' (TDP) camps at Pasni, Ormara, Kund Malir, Gaddani, and Hub on June 14-16, 2023 in response to the severe Cyclone Biparjoy. Pakistan Army, along with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan, civil administration, and...

Pakistan Army established Temporarily Displaced Persons' (TDP) camps at Pasni, Ormara, Kund Malir, Gaddani, and Hub on June 14-16, 2023 in response to the severe Cyclone Biparjoy. Pakistan Army, along with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan, civil administration, and line departments, actively worked to provide essential facilities to the affected population in the TDP camps. This includes medical assistance, accommodation, and rations. To ensure an efficient response, Pakistan Army pre-positioned machinery, ambulances, medical teams, and disaster management supplies in the abovementioned affected areas.The safety and security of the local population, including Chinese nationals involved in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, is a priority for Pakistan Army. Consolidated measures were taken to protect their well-being during the cyclone.Pakistan Army, in coordination with local administration, assured maximum resources were employed to ensure the safety of the affected people.The National Highway Authority is actively engaged in desilting work at Winder, utilizing all available resources to complete the task to prevent flooding in the area in the event of heavy rains.Traffic management plans along the Coastal Highway were in place, and the Pakistan Coast Guards and Balochistan Fisheries Department implemented measures to assist stranded fishermen and respond to distress calls at sea. These preparations were aimed at handling any emergent situations due to the cyclone effectively.