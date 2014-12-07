Myanmar Defence Forum

What's new

Ok.. Let me start with some MM made small arms...

image.jpg

MA2 LMG in AARM
image.jpg

image.jpg


May be MA4 MK 3... :D
image.jpg


MM troops in AARM 2014 Vietnam...
image.jpg

Gold Medal winner with his Ma2 A2..
image.jpg

image.jpg


MM paratroopers
image.jpg
 

MM made 4 x 4 ULMAV-1 with twin RCWS...
image.jpg


ULMAV-1 in AD variant with 2 igla..
image.jpg

In later variant we will assemble with 4 x iglas and 1 RCWS.. I have no idea clearly about this.. And request to bros from MM to expand about this one.. :D

MAV-4 4 x 4 Amoured car
- 1 x 30mm RCWS
- 6 x smoke grenade
- can carry up to 6 persons with 2 crews..
image.jpg


One of Amoured cars which is under developed recently.. I got this prototype pic from some MM forums since 2012.. It will also has 1 x 30 mm RCWS.. Credit - original owners..
image.jpg


MM jeep with MA-15 MK 2 MG...
image.jpg

It will has AD variant with 4 x igla though I have no pic..
 

Aung Zaya said:
Thz bro.. Honestly., I got an idea to open this one coz of urs ' where is MM navy., it's gone' thread.. :D
There was a Myanmar (Navy) military thread with many pics in this section, but i guess due to forum update it lost ... i can't search it anywhere ... it seems moderator doesn't on-line everyday. Anyway post all Myanmar military pics in this thread, and we can ask @Hu Songshan @WebMaster stick the Myanmar military thread and Cambodia & Laos military thread together like other Southeast Asia nations. Ths !
 
Aung Zaya said:
F12 has already finished sea trials and installation of weapon as well.. It gonna be in service in this month.. But I have no idea about F14's..
What about VLS system & anti-aircraft missile, which Myanmar Navy selected ?
 
The
cnleio said:
What about VLS system & anti-aircraft missile, which Myanmar Navy selected ?
The info haven't revealed yet. Bro. Just wait till navy's birthday ( the day it will be in service ).. Hope to be the best.. :D
 
image.jpg
