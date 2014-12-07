Myanmar Defence Forum

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Good pics keep going.. Ths.!!
Myanmar Navy
View attachment 161722 View attachment 161723
Myanmar military parade
View attachment 161724
@Hu Songshan @WebMaster Pls stick this Myanmar military thread, original Myanmar military similar threads had gone.
There was a Myanmar (Navy) military thread with many pics in this section, but i guess due to forum update it lost ... i can't search it anywhere ... it seems moderator doesn't on-line everyday. Anyway post all Myanmar military pics in this thread, and we can ask @Hu Songshan @WebMaster stick the Myanmar military thread and Cambodia & Laos military thread together like other Southeast Asia nations. Ths !Thz bro.. Honestly., I got an idea to open this one coz of urs ' where is MM navy., it's gone' thread..
BTR -3 Us on LCU which is laid down in 2013..
View attachment 161731
View attachment 161732
F14 frigate which is laid down at 2013.. But haven't fit any weapons yet so far..
View attachment 161737 View attachment 161738 View attachment 161739
Do you know when the Hsinphyushin will finish sea trials?
What about VLS system & anti-aircraft missile, which Myanmar Navy selected ?F12 has already finished sea trials and installation of weapon as well.. It gonna be in service in this month.. But I have no idea about F14's..
The info haven't revealed yet. Bro. Just wait till navy's birthday ( the day it will be in service ).. Hope to be the best..What about VLS system & anti-aircraft missile, which Myanmar Navy selected ?