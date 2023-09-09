What's new

Myanmar’s military council restricts exports to Bangladesh via Maungdaw, reports local media

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 31, 2010
Messages
9,848
Reaction score
-5
Myanmar’s military council restricts exports to Bangladesh via Maungdaw, reports local media

BANGLADESH

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 08:35 pm

The move comes following a decision by the state-owned Sonali Bank to freeze two major Myanmar banks’ assets, reports Myanmar Now, a Yangon-based news agency.​

Image: UNB
Image: UNB

Image: UNB

Myanmar's junta has prohibited the export of various food commodities to Bangladesh via Maungdaw, Rakhine State, local media reported on Friday (8 September).

The move comes following a decision by Bangladesh's Sonali Bank to freeze two major Myanmar banks' assets, reports Myanmar Now, a Yangon-based news agency.


US wants Sonali Bank to close accounts in two Myanmar banks

According to the report, the military regime's ministry of commerce announced on 1 September that the restricted goods—including rice, beans, peanuts, and onions—must be shipped only through the commercial zone in the Rakhine State capital of Sittwe, saying the order would come into effect on September 4," reports the news agency.


Cenbank advises against transacting with 2 Myanmar banks under US sanctions
"Sonali Bank imposed restrictions, which could lead to the smuggling of people and goods," it reported quoting Myint Thura, director general of the junta commerce ministry's trade department.

"That is why people need to export through Sittwe, to prevent smuggling," Myint Thura added.

State lender Sonali Bank recently froze $1.4M in accounts of two junta-controlled banks – Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank, Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank– following a request from the US government to the Bangladesh Foreign ministry, The Business Standard reported on 16 August.

Later on 5 September, the Bangladesh Bank advised all not to conduct any transactions with the two banks in Myanmar that are under US sanctions.

www.tbsnews.net

Myanmar’s military council restricts exports to Bangladesh via Maungdaw, reports local media

The move comes following a decision by the state-owned Sonali Bank to freeze two major Myanmar banks’ assets, reports Myanmar Now, a Yangon-based news agency.
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
Since, Myanmar is our next door neighbor the shipping cost won't be much even if we trade through sittwe port.
 

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh bank freezes accounts belonging to U.S.-sanctioned Myanmar banks
Replies
1
Views
229
saif
S
B
China Hosts Myanmar Junta and Bangladesh to Discuss Rohingya Repatriations
Replies
0
Views
383
Black_cats
B
B
Two Bangladesh banks to offer trade transactions in Indian rupees
Replies
1
Views
193
Kuru
Kuru
B
Experts raise concern over volatile performance of China-backed projects in Bangladesh
Replies
14
Views
520
bdslph
bdslph
B
Bangladesh rejects US congressmen's suggestion to assimilate Rohingyas: FM Momen
2
Replies
27
Views
880
saif
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom