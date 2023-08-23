Moonis Elahi Received Bribes During Father's CM Ship: NAB Report

PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is also under investigation in the same case​

In a case involving collecting bribes and corruption in the granting of government contracts, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi was the target of an investigation by the National Accountability Bureau, which has since released its findings.Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the PTI president, and father of Moonis, is also under investigation in the same case.According to the report on Moonis' investigation, he was discovered to have been involved in both corruption and money laundering. Contract-based bribes were given to him by his frontman, Azmat Hayat, and secretary, Sohail Asghar.According to the report, Moonis's assets significantly increased as soon as his father, Parvez Elahi, became the Punjab chief minister.It further claims that contracts awarded to Moonis by Azmat Hayat and Sohail Asghar served as bribes.Since July 2022, he has put substantial sums of both local and international money in his bank accounts. After July 2022, he additionally acquired more than 384 kanals of agricultural land for Rs 72 million.It appears that the money from kickbacks and bribery was used to buy the land. According to the NAB assessment, Moonis Elahi abused his father's authority as chief minister.Additionally, he collected bribes by arranging for contracts to be given to his preferred Gujrat contractors. Money laundering, fraud, and corruption have all been linked to Moonis Elahi.Parvez Elahi, a former chief minister, is being held by the NAB in connection with allegations of accepting bribes in government contracts.On the other hand, Moonis said, “Apparently NAB report against me has been leaked. I am told that unexplained deposits have been credited to my accounts and land has been purchased by me.” “Explanation is in my tax returns. All of my transactions are owned by me. There is a clear source and money trail. No Calibri font scam. Above all same NAB investigation officer stated in court that he has checked every asset and was satisfied hence case should be closed,” he added.