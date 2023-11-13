What's new

Moonis Elahi declared absconder in graft case by Lahore accountability court

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
17,897
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1699900946377.png

Moonis Elahi, son of PTI President Parvez Elahi, was declared an absconder on Monday by a Lahore accountability court in a case pertaining to allegations of receiving billions in kickbacks in development projects.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accused Moonis of embezzling money in various development projects and initiated proceedings on Oct 6 to declare former federal minister Moonis Elahi a proclaimed offender, stating that Moonis had been evading arrest and due course of law.

Moonis, who left the country last year after the crackdown on the PTI, faces multiple cases of corruption and money laundering registered against him by the Federal Investigation Agency, the Anti-Corruption Establishment and NAB.

In a hearing presided over by Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk today, the NAB prosecutor, Waris Ali Janjua, was asked by the court to begin the process of confiscating the former federal minister’s properties.

“Neither did he [Moonis] surrender for arrest nor did he join the investigation,” Janjua told the court.

On July 22, 2023, Moonis was declared an absconder in a money laundering case as well. A Lahore district court made the declaration over his continued absence from proceedings in the case filed by the FIA.

The district court had also begun the process to freeze his assets, and bank account and cancel his computerised national identity card (CNIC), passport, and bank accounts.

Moonis and his father Parvez are among several PTI leaders and workers facing legal troubles amid the state’s crackdown on the PTI leadership following the May 9 riots.
www.dawn.com

Moonis Elahi declared absconder in graft case by Lahore accountability court

Prosecutor tells court the PTI leader has neither surrendered for arrest nor joined investigation.
www.dawn.com
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Moonis Elahi declared absconder in money laundering case
Replies
1
Views
181
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
After Parvez Elahi became CM, son Moonis’s accounts swelled with foreign currency
Replies
0
Views
195
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Moonis Elahi Received Bribes During Father's CM Ship: NAB Report
Replies
1
Views
208
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Lahore Master Plan: ACE charges Parvez Elahi, Moonis with illicit Rs10bn gains
Replies
5
Views
244
PakCan
PakCan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Moonis Elahi Likely To Be Declared Proclaimed Offender In Money Laundering Case’
Replies
0
Views
292
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom