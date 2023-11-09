What's new

Masters of the Air — Official Teaser

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 17, 2009
Messages
6,106
Reaction score
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

From Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman - the producers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific. During World War II, airmen risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph.

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.
 

Similar threads

dexter
How The USAAF 8th Air Force Turned Defeat Into Victory - 1942-1944
Replies
0
Views
241
dexter
dexter
F-22Raptor
US Air Force next generation nuclear cruise missile has already conducted 9 successful flight tests
Replies
0
Views
295
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Vapnope
Eight lessons air forces are learning from the war in Ukraine
Replies
9
Views
1K
One_Nation
O
Get Ya Wig Split
XQ-58 Valkyrie Solves Air Combat ‘Challenge Problem’ While Under AI Control
Replies
1
Views
542
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
F-22Raptor
Classified AIM-260 Air-To-Air Missiles To Arm Future US Air Force Drones
Replies
1
Views
927
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom