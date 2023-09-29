How The USAAF 8th Air Force Turned Defeat Into Victory - 1942-1944

dexter
After suffering catastrophic defeats in the skies over Germany in 1942 and 1943 the USAAF 8th Air Force had to change. In this video we look at the strategic, tactical, and equipment changes that were integral for the USAAF to turn defeat into the aerial victory of Big Week in early 1944.
Source List
