Manipulated Elections in azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Parliaments will hunt Pakistan for ages to come.

What Asim Munir and Nadeem did in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Parliament will hunt Pakistan like Bangladesh.
The question is why they doing this. They don't realise that aftereffects in those two areas, India will take full advantage. After this act, I am very sure they are on Indian payrolls. What they did in two Parliament where pti had supper majority and they did not care wish of the Pakistani people and worked against the will of the people and provided Indians with a fault line and Indians will take full advantage as they did in Bangladesh￼￼
