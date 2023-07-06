What's new

Manipulated Elections in azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Parliaments will hunt Pakistan for ages to come.

What Asim Munir and Nadeem did in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Parliament will hunt Pakistan like Bangladesh.
The question is why they doing this. They don't realise that aftereffects in those two areas, India will take full advantage. After this act, I am very sure they are on Indian payrolls. What they did in two Parliament where pti had supper majority and they did not care wish of the Pakistani people and worked against the will of the people and provided Indians with a fault line and Indians will take full advantage as they did in Bangladesh￼￼
 
I think both of these colonial armies need to vacate kashmir , increasing noise of separation being spoken now ,
JKLF gaining traction among Azad Kashmiris more than before .
Will Pakistan army fall as low as the Indian army is in Kashmiris eyes .
Many Kashmiris in Birmingham U.K. which has a high population of Kashmiris openly say they are not Pakistanis now much much more say than couple of years ago .
 
