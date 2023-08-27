A plan to destroy Pakistan, we must have a counterplan

N.Siddiqui said: A working relationship between the civilian government elected and mandated by the Awam and the Establishment will be a great start, a jumpstart for the economy.



I have an observation.Pakistani politicians have the unfortunate tendency to transfer officers from important posts in any institute and replace them with relatively pliant officers to serve their political ends when in power. This has become a tradition and it undermines merit and institutions. People give votes to politicians to work in the larger interests of the Public but Pakistani politicians will work to serve their political ends instead.Just look at the condition of Police - undermined and underperforming due to obvious reasons. Pakistani Politicians get to decide who can serve them on important posts in Police.It is understandable to de-seat an officer if he is found to be corrupt and working to undermine others.But it is a bad practice to de-seat an officer on strictly political grounds, or to go as far as to reshuffle posts. I am not sure how this is helpful.Pakistani politicians such as on the post of Prime Minister find it difficult to get along with the military top brass as well. I am not sure why this is the case but the military is shaped to maintain discipline and respect its chain of command; COAS and DG-ISI are crucial posts that can work best with stability. It is not easy for any soldier to have a shot at these two coveted posts from within the institute. When a soldier takes charge of one of these posts, allow him to do his work even if you do not agree with him on all counts.On the other hand, COAS and DG-ISI should not get extensions. One term for each post should be the policy.What you think?