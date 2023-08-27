What's new

A plan to destroy Pakistan, we must have a counterplan

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Dr Baqar Hasnain December 10, 2022


The Elite have a plan to destroy Pakistan. They’ve had it for decades. And it’s been working. We must have a counterplan — a plan to save our homeland — for our children and our future generations.

“All hope abandon, ye who enter here,” reads an inscription on the Gate of Hell in Dante’s Divine Comedy. For us, this may be the darkest hour in our nation’s history. Many of us have abandoned hope, but… what if the appointment of Gen Asim Munir as Pakistan’s new Army Chief is the silver lining that we had been searching for? What if this is the beginning of the end of dynastic and fascist politics and hybrid governments? What if this is the time to look beyond Zardari, Sharif and Khan? But how?

A) Unmask the Elites. But who are the Elites? According to Role of Elites in Pakistan, published in International Journal of Applied Economic Studies, the Elites in Pakistan include bureaucratic elites, military elites, religious elites, landlord elites, judicial elites, industrialist elites, dynastic elites, taxing elites (non-tax paying), and media elites.

B) Eliminate Elite Capture. Pakistan Institute of Development Economics describes Elite Capture as a process by which powerful elites skim national resources intended for the larger population, and define policies in a way that protect their own interest. In 2017-18 alone, eight major groups caused a loss of Rs2.7 trillion to the nation’s economy. Among them: banks (Rs196 billion), industry (Rs528 billion), military establishment (Rs257 billion), high net worth individuals (Rs368 billion) and feudal class (Rs370 billion). Perks and privileges the Elites enjoy include preferential access to land, capital, and services, lower taxation including exemptions and evasions, and favourable prices.

C) Pass Elections Reform. Let’s have a default election date. Let’s introduce a Fixed Term Parliament Act like the UK did in 2011. General Elections on a fixed date every five years. This will prevent the manipulation of election dates for political advantage. To restore political stability, neither President nor Prime Minister should have the power to dissolve Parliament. However, Parliament may be dissolved by a two-thirds vote or if a motion of no-confidence is passed. This may be extrapolated to include provincial assemblies as well.

D) Armed Forces and the Hybrid Government. To strengthen democracy, the Armed Forces must stay out of power politics. For this commitment to have an enduring impact, there should be no extensions for the Army Chief. Military officers should be forbidden by law from assuming civilian posts in the government (Gen Kiyani 2008).

E) Reintroduce Term Limits. No more than two terms for President and Prime Minister and members of the National Assembly and the Senate. This will prevent elected representatives from amassing too much power and clout. Pakistan has a bourgeoning population of talented youth who can bring new ideas and innovative solutions to our problems.

On my last visit to Islamabad, I saw Land Cruisers and Range Rovers on the road. A house in F-6 cost 25 to 75 crore rupees. All this in a country that ranks 147th out of 170 on Human Development Index. We can see the writing on the wall, can’t we? We must extricate ourselves from the chokehold of the deep state. We must raise our voice.

“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” George Orwell.


LeGenD said:
This man has guts of steel.
Haven't read many of his articles, he makes sense here, just the basics need to be corrected without going into the details.
 
Last edited:
The plan to control and destroy Pakistan started as soon as the generals side-lined Fatima Jinnah, so that they could get rewarded for following the orders of their colonial masters. It's the shame the population has been sleeping and eating biriyani for over 70 decades and still doesn't have the balls to challenge the tyrannical order raping this country to the ground.
 
This article is well written. It highlights a problem situation in fine terms.

Researchers and academics are assets of a country. The state should pay attention to what these people have to say.
 
A working relationship between the civilian government elected and mandated by the Awam and the Establishment will be a great start, a jumpstart for the economy.

This was the case in the previous PTI government when Establishment and the civilian govt. was on the same page (the proverbial), the best case scenario...
 
What is so surprising about this ? Elite capture has been a fact of life in Pakistan since Mr Jinnah. Gandhi, Nehru and his socialist gang managed to capture the Congress from the elites ( including Mr Jinnah) who had run it until Gandhi returned from South Africa, but the Muslim League represented the interests of the elites including the princes, vaderas, industrialists, intelligenstia and the brown sahibs who succeded the Indian Civil Service and British Indian Army. What has happened in Pakistan since its creation is a legacy of Mr Jinnah and the Pakistan movement.
 
LeGenD said:
This article is well written. It highlights a problem situation in fine terms.

Researchers and academics are assets of a country. The state should pay attention to what these people have to say.
From the article:
"Many of us have abandoned hope, but… what if the appointment of Gen Asim Munir as Pakistan’s new Army Chief is the silver lining that we had been searching for? What if this is the beginning of the end of dynastic and fascist politics and hybrid governments? What if this is the time to look beyond Zardari, Sharif and Khan? But how?"


Unquote:

The onus lies on him the COAS, with great power comes great responsibility. And Pakistan a country where the democratic institutions are weak, the political economy is weaker, there is more responsibility on him to deliver and come up to the aspirations of the people.

Political economy is a branch of social science that studies the relationship that forms between a nation's population and its government when public policy is enacted. It is, therefore, the result of the interaction between politics and the economy and is the basis of the social science discipline.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
A working relationship between the civilian government elected and mandated by the Awam and the Establishment will be a great start, a jumpstart for the economy.

This was the case in the previous PTI government when Establishment and the civilian govt. was on the same page (the proverbial), the best case scenario...
I have an observation.

Pakistani politicians have the unfortunate tendency to transfer officers from important posts in any institute and replace them with relatively pliant officers to serve their political ends when in power. This has become a tradition and it undermines merit and institutions. People give votes to politicians to work in the larger interests of the Public but Pakistani politicians will work to serve their political ends instead.

Just look at the condition of Police - undermined and underperforming due to obvious reasons. Pakistani Politicians get to decide who can serve them on important posts in Police.

www.thenews.com.pk

A tale of transfers

There are only 11 countries in the world that have a larger population than Punjab, which houses over 120 million people. Playing games with the governance of such a large province of a country can...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

It is understandable to de-seat an officer if he is found to be corrupt and working to undermine others.
But it is a bad practice to de-seat an officer on strictly political grounds, or to go as far as to reshuffle posts. I am not sure how this is helpful.

Pakistani politicians such as on the post of Prime Minister find it difficult to get along with the military top brass as well. I am not sure why this is the case but the military is shaped to maintain discipline and respect its chain of command; COAS and DG-ISI are crucial posts that can work best with stability. It is not easy for any soldier to have a shot at these two coveted posts from within the institute. When a soldier takes charge of one of these posts, allow him to do his work even if you do not agree with him on all counts.

On the other hand, COAS and DG-ISI should not get extensions. One term for each post should be the policy.

What you think?
 

