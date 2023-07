The hearing​

The cases​

Lahore special court acquits Suleman Shehbaz in money laundering case "There is no direct evidence against Suleman Shehbaz for money laundering," FIA counsel tells court.

,.,,.July 10, 2023Lahore’s Special Court (Central) on Monday acquitted Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a Rs16 billion money laundering case registered with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).Suleman, who returned to Pakistan in December 2022 after four years of self-exile in London, was accused in the money laundering case registered with the FIA while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated him in an assets-beyond-means reference.He was declared a proclaimed offender in both cases. But prior to his return, the Islamabad High Court had restrained both the authorities from arresting him.During today’s hearing, Suleman appeared in court accompanied by his counsel, Advocate Amjad Parvez, while the FIA submitted its response to 27 questions asked by the court.In October last year, a special court had also acquitted the prime minister and his elder son, Hamza Shehbaz, in the same case.At the outset of the hearing, Judge Bakht Fakhar Bahzad asked who had inquired about the money laundering, to which the FIA’s counsel, Farooq Bajwa, answered that a joint investigation team presided by Dr Rizwan — former FIA director general — had initiated the inquiry.“Has the FIA recorded a single witness statement during the entire investigation?” the judge inquired, at which FIA Investigation Officer (IO) Ali Mardan remained silent.“What action was taken against those who kept changing their narrative during the inquiry and the investigation?” Judge Bahzad further asked. Bajwa responded that no action was taken.The judge then proceeded to remark, “Is there any evidence in the FIA’s seven volumes? Tell me simply — do not insert any stories. I have read everything.”He warned the FIA that he could send all the agency’s officials to jail right away and asserted that he wanted the answer as to what the evidence was for the alleged crime along with the challan.At one point during the hearing, Suleman’s lawyer said that ex-FIA director general Bashir Memon also used to state that he was pressurised to file the case.Meanwhile, the FIA counsel said there was no “direct evidence” against Suleman pertaining to money laundering.Judge Bahzad asked the IO to tell the court if there was any “indirect” evidence. Bajwa replied, “The action was initiated in light of the sugar inquiry commission’s report .”At that, the judge inquired about action taken against “other sugar mills” to which the IO responded that he had no knowledge of it as he was not tasked with probing the matter. He said that he was assigned to probe the money laundering case.Here, Judge Bahzad observed that the FIA had obtained Suleman’s account details during the course of the investigation, to which the IO confirmed that the details were taken but the “account was not used”.“Why did you make the case against him when his account was not used,” the judge asked. The IO replied, “Money used to be deposited into Suleman Shehbaz’s accounts and was taken out in cash.”“Depositing money and taking it out — what kind of a crime is this?” the judge asked. “This is why I had called the FIA that they come and tell what drama has been going on for years.”Judge Bahzad also inquired about who used to give the records to Mirza Shahzad Akbar, the former accountability czar, which allowed him to hold press conferences.At that, the FIA IO said, “I remember that once, Shahzad Akbar came to the Lahore office.”Subsequently, Judge Bahzad acquitted all suspects in the case, including Suleman.The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with Sections 3/4 of the Anti Money Laundering Act.Arrest warrants had been issued for Suleman. However, in its report submitted to the court, the FIA had stated that the warrants could not be executed since Suleman was not present at his address and had gone abroad.A trial court had also declared him a proclaimed offender, along with another suspect in the Rs16bn money laundering case, in July 2022.According to the FIA report, the investigation team “detected 28accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed from 2008-18. The FIA examined a money trail of 17,000 credit transactions.”The report added that the amount was kept in “hidden accounts” and “given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity”.In October 2019, the NAB seized Suleman’s shares amounting to Rs2bn in 16 companies along with cash worth Rs4.1 million held in three bank accounts as well as 10 marlas agricultural land and pieces of land spreading over 209 kanals.The NAB had also alleged that assets worth Rs3.3bn had been identified back then as illegally accumulated by Suleman, Hamza and Shehbaz.This was after an accountability court in Lahore declared him a proclaimed offender in October 2019 after a NAB prosecutor said the bureau had issued at least six call-up notices to the suspect, but he did not respond and fled the country to avoid investigation.