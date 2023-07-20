What's new

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs8 billion money laundering case

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs8 billion money laundering case

  • Court issues instructions to unfreeze properties of all acquitted individuals
BR
July 20, 2023

1689861564794.png


A Lahore accountability court on Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Rs8 billion money laundering reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A written order of the verdict is yet to be issued by Judge Qamaruz Zaman.

The court also acquitted all other accused in the case except Rabia Imran, the prime minister’s daughter.

The court also issued instructions to unfreeze the properties of all the acquitted individuals.

The NAB told an accountability court in May that no evidence of corruption or money laundering against Shehbaz, his family members, and others was found.

A prosecutor submitted a supplementary reference to the court at the May hearing, stating that an anti-graft investigation found that the charges against the premier and others were true.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, were acquitted last year in a separate money laundering case worth Rs16 billion in Lahore.

Separately, the FIA had cleared PM Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz of money laundering accusations of Rs16 billion, citing a lack of concrete evidence against them.

www.brecorder.com

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs8 billion money laundering case

Court issues instructions to unfreeze properties of all acquitted individuals
www.brecorder.com
 

