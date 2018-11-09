Lahore needs new Master Plan like Dubai & Other International Mega Cities (High Rise Buildings Plan)

Mega City Lahore needs a New Master Plan and By-Laws like Dubai & Other International Mega Cities



Aleem Khan for new master plan, by-laws for Lahore city



LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other institutions concerned to start working on new master plan and formulation of by-laws for Lahore City along with proper planning for downtown and construction of high rise buildings.



Chairing a high-level meeting here, the senior minister added that if a 10-storey building could be constructed then why a 40 or 50-storey could not be there with concrete planning for water supply, sewerage and parking facility.



Abdul Aleem Khan said guidance could be taken from Dubai or other international cities for reorganizing the structure of Lahore City and international firms could be offered new projects in this regard on the basis of BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer).



The minister also directed for engaging reputable organizations for consultancy and engineering services for the new Lahore City, while Lahore Development Authority should consult all other relevant departments in this regard.



He said civil society should also be taken on board in the planning of master plan and by-laws for Lahore City so that a comprehensive strategy could be made. He said work for new parks and beautification of Lahore City should also be started on the war footing which could help provide best atmosphere to Laborites.



The minister said after Lahore, work would be started on the same pattern for other big cities of Punjab, asserting that with modern changes, Lahore City would be brought at par with international cities of the world and work should be started without any further delay in this regard.



Meanwhile, Aleem Khan also met a two-member delegation of DFID UK. During the meeting, Head of DFID Janal Shah and Policy Officer Mohammad Saad apprised the Senior Minister about the interest of their institution in the ongoing and new projects of Punjab in Health, Education and Infrastructure especially in Southern Punjab.



On this occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a great vision of curbing the corruption in each sector to create new Pakistan having better job opportunities and clean atmosphere.



He thanked the DFID delegates for the cooperation and offered his all out support for DFID in Punjab. Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, Secretary Local Government Capt.(R) Saif Anjum and Head of Special Management Unit Fazeel Asif were also present.



Copyright APP (Associated Press of Pakistan), 2018