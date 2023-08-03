PM Sharif unveiled master plan of Lahore Medical City

Edevelop
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2007
- Messages
- 14,588
- Reaction score
- 23
- Country
- Location
A master plan of “Lahore Medical City” has been unveiled by the PM Shahbaz Sharif which will help alleviate the healthcare issues in the city. This state-of-the-art infrastructure equipped with the latest technology will be the first of its kind in the province.
Lahore Medical City includes:
500 Bed Cardiovascular Institute
500 Bed Pediatric Institute
500 Bed General and MCH Institute
200 Bed Institute for Cancer and Oncology Services
150 Blood and Stem Cell Institute
150 Molecular Biology and Genetics Institute
Lahore Medical City includes:
500 Bed Cardiovascular Institute
500 Bed Pediatric Institute
500 Bed General and MCH Institute
200 Bed Institute for Cancer and Oncology Services
150 Blood and Stem Cell Institute
150 Molecular Biology and Genetics Institute