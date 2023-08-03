What's new

PM Sharif unveiled master plan of Lahore Medical City

A master plan of “Lahore Medical City” has been unveiled by the PM Shahbaz Sharif which will help alleviate the healthcare issues in the city. This state-of-the-art infrastructure equipped with the latest technology will be the first of its kind in the province.

Lahore Medical City includes:
500 Bed Cardiovascular Institute
500 Bed Pediatric Institute
500 Bed General and MCH Institute
200 Bed Institute for Cancer and Oncology Services
150 Blood and Stem Cell Institute
150 Molecular Biology and Genetics Institute

After dissolving the Ehsaas Progam (health card) that was a resounding success.
 
One wonders who will run this place after the exodus of so many Pakistani doctors, and now nurses.
 
A master plan of "Lahore Medical City" has been unveiled by the PM Shahbaz Sharif which will help alleviate the healthcare issues in the city. This state-of-the-art infrastructure equipped with the latest technology will be the first of its kind in the province.

Lahore Medical City includes:

500 Bed Cardiovascular Institute
500 Bed Pediatric Institute
500 Bed General and MCH Institute
500 Bed General and MCH Institute
150 Blood and Stem Cell Institute
150 Molecular Biology and Genetics Institute
150 Molecular Biology and Genetics Institute

Well, another master plan. I guess Showbaz is about to go on another begging bowl tour.
 
After dissolving the Ehsaas Progam (health card) that was a resounding success.
This was launched by Nawaz Sharif in 2015. PTI just changed its name to claim credit lol

tribune.com.pk

PM launches National Health Programme | The Express Tribune

Programme is aimed at providing quality healthcare to the poor in public and private hospitals
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
www.dawn.com

PM launches health scheme for the poor

Programme to benefit 3.2m families earning less than $2 a day in 23 districts of Punjab, Balochistan and Fata.
www.dawn.com

BTW close to this medical city is PKLI, Pakistan's first kidney and liver institute. Your favourite chief justice and leader attempted to shut it down and even tried to put charges against an American doctor from Yale who previously had success running Shifa

www.thenews.com.pk

PKLI: from hope to despair

ISLAMABAD: “What has happened at PKLI should be a case study for why Pakistan could not succeed like some other countries such as Malaysia, Turkey, Korea, Japan and Germany, despite having...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk


arynews.tv

Head of Kidney & Liver institute to be placed on ECL, SC rules

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday decreed to place the head of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute (PKLI) on the exit control
arynews.tv arynews.tv

dailytimes.com.pk

PM reappoints Dr Saeed Akhtar as PKLI chairman - Daily Times

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reappointed Dr Saeed Akhtar as Chairman of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) besides reviving the board.
dailytimes.com.pk dailytimes.com.pk

tribune.com.pk

50% patients at PKLI may get free treatment | The Express Tribune

Shehbaz reviews facilities for poor patients
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

en.dailypakistan.com.pk

First robotic surgery at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute is ‘a gamechanger’

LAHORE – In a first, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) has achieved a key milestone by performing a successful robotic surgery of a patient.
en.dailypakistan.com.pk en.dailypakistan.com.pk
 
One wonders who will run this place after the exodus of so many Pakistani doctors, and now nurses.
Pak Fauj and air lift services will be provided by PAF when needed on a class status basis.
 
So they dissolved the Ehsaas Medical Card and replaced it with this money grabbing nonsense.

#Corruption Mafia.

Also the 30 feet jumbotron outside PC Mall Road, playing screen grabs of Shahbaaz Sharif in Pindi made me laugh out loud.

😂
 
So they dissolved the Ehsaas Medical Card and replaced it with this money grabbing nonsense.
How dumb can you get. Changing name and re-innauguranting a project launched back in 2015.

www.dawn.com

PM launches health scheme for the poor

Programme to benefit 3.2m families earning less than $2 a day in 23 districts of Punjab, Balochistan and Fata.
www.dawn.com

tribune.com.pk

PM launches National Health Programme | The Express Tribune

Programme is aimed at providing quality healthcare to the poor in public and private hospitals
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
So why the not continue with this scheme as you say it was originated by Sharif.

And Pakistanis were getting health coverage during the times of Sharifs right? And 23 districts do not constitute Pakistan.
 

