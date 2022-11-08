What's new

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Terrorism Watch

ISPR says ‘terrorist propagated as missing person’ killed in Khyber IBO

Naveed Siddiqui
November 8, 2022

A terrorist, “propagated as a missing person”, was killed while a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Shakas area of Khyber tribal district, according to a statement issued by the military’s media affairs wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said a joint operation was conducted in Shakas during which an “intense” exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces.

“Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, terrorist Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, an important terrorist commander, was killed,” the statement said, adding that killed militant was also “propagated as a missing person”.

According to the ISPR, he remained “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and extortion”.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from him in large quantities, it said.

The ISPR statement went on to say that a sepoy, 28-year-old Saleem Khan from Swabi, was also martyred in the operation after fighting “gallantly”.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement concluded.

Slain militant, accomplices also involved in criminal activities: CTD​

A day earlier, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) had also reported the killing of Liaquat Ali in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district.

In a statement, the CTD said the militant commander was holed up in a house in Gharreeza locality. A raid was conducted on the house on a tip-off, it added.

The statement said Shaheen was killed and three armed men were arrested while trying to flee in injured condition. The exchange of fire continued for nearly three hours.

The entire Gharreeza locality was cordoned off during the operation. Army helicopters were spotted overhead, supposedly to monitor the situation on the ground.

The statement said the group was involved in a number of terrorist attacks in Peshawar and Khyber in recent past. The CTD said the killed commander was affiliated with self-styled Islamic State group, and also remained part of proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

The statement said Shaheen and his group were involved in a recent grenade attack on Regi Model Town police station, firing on an FC checkpost in Gudar area of Jamrud, in which an FC official was martyred; firing on a police mobile vehicle in Nowshera, in which ASI Fayyaz Khan was martyred and two policemen were injured.

The militant was also allegedly involved in attacks on a police team in Mathra locality of Peshawar, which was providing security to a polio vaccination team. A constable, Mohib, had lost his life in the attack. The militant and his accomplices had also killed a constable, Asifullah in Khazana area; a constable, namely Bin Yamin, in a grenade attack on a police mobile near Karkhano market in the recent past.

Independent sources in the region said the group was also behind several cases of extortion and other criminal activities.
 
Two soldiers martyred in gunfight with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui
November 16, 2022

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in the Hilal Khel areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Wednesday during a gunfight with terrorists, according to a press release from the military’s media wing.

The statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyrs as 33-year-old Naik Taj Muhammad from Kohat and 30-year-old Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan from Malakand.

“On the night of Nov 15 and Nov 16, fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in the general areas of Hilal Khel, Bajaur district,” the ISPR said.

“During the intense exchange of fire one terrorist got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,” it said, adding that he had remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

Earlier this month, the army’s military wing said a terrorist, “propagated as a missing person”, was killed while a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Shakas area of Khyber tribal district.

On October 26, two alleged bombers were killed after an intense exchange of fire as they attempted to attack a peace committee chief. The attackers, on a motorcycle-rickshaw and clad in explosive jackets, attempted to attack the office of Noor Alam Mehsud at Irfan Colony on DI Khan-Bannu road, a police official said.
 
At least six cops martyred in Lakki Marwat militant attack​

Attack took place on Chowki Abbasi’s police van which was on routine patrol when terrorists opened fire

Shahabullah Yousafzai
November 16, 2022

photo express

Photo: Express

LAKKI MARWAT: At least six police personnel were martyred on Wednesday after unknown gunmen attacked a police vehicle in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Lakki Marwat area.

According to the police spokesman, the attack took place on Chowki Abbasi’s police van which was on routine patrol when the terrorists opened fire.

Martyrs include ASI Alam Deen and five constables: Parvez, Mahmood, Dil Jan, Ubaidullah Ahmed and Nawaz.

After the incident, more police force was dispatched to the area.

PM, president condemn attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police van and also paid tribute to the martyrs, adding that the police have played a "proud role as the vanguard against terrorism".

“The nation salutes the sons who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. Terrorists are enemies of Pakistan, entire Pakistan will be a lead wall against terrorism,” the premier said.

Shehbaz also said that the provincial government should give honours and martyr packages to the deceased.

President Dr Arif Alvi has also strongly denounced the terror attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the terror incident, he said the sacrifices rendered by the security personnel in the war on terrorism are unforgettable.

The president said the nation is proud of its martyrs and it will always remember their sacrifices.

Alvi maintained that such "cowardly acts cannot shake the nation's resolve against the menace of terrorism".

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K-P Mehmood Khan took notice of the incident and has asked the IG Police for a report. He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

“The incident is very tragic, the sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain,” the CM said in a statement.
 
Levies man shot dead in Dir shooting​

Attackers manage to escape from the scene as usual

Amjad Ali Shah
November 16, 2022

sher salam head constable of dir levies in dir lower district of kp photo file


Sher Salam - head constable of Dir Levies in Dir Lower district of KP. PHOTO: File

TIMARGARA: In yet another incident of terrorism, unidentified miscreants gunned down a head constable of Dir Levies in Dir Lower district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Tuesday.

Police told The Express Tribune that Sher Salam was a head constable in the levies and he was currently deployed at Chakdara Fort.

“He was on his way home on his bike when unidentified persons opened fire at him at Sanaam area.

He died on the spot,” said an official of police, adding that he was rushed to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police reached the site of the attack and launched a door to door search operation but the attackers had managed to escape.

Police said that the deceased levies official had no personal enmity and it was apparently an act of terrorism.

Local residents blamed that militants were still active in the district despite the government claims that they have vacated their mountain-top positions and left the area.

Dir police is still working on the case of MPA Liaqat, who was killed along with family members, without any success which sent a shockwave across the entire region.

Attacks at police have increased in recent months as two days ago two policemen were shot and injured in an attack in Koht district of K-P.

The attackers managed to escape after committing the crime.

Police has been the primary target of TTP militants since the fall of Kabul to Taliban last year in August.

They released all Pakistani militants in Afghan prisons.
 
Soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

BR
November 22, 2022

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan’s Sararogha area, the military’s media wing said.

The statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an exchange of fire took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists on November 22.

A soldier identified as 39-year-old Havaldar Umer Hayat from Kohat’s Lachi was martyred in the exchange, the ISPR said.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," ISPR said.
 
On the 30th of November 2022, fire exchange took place between terrorists and our troops in area of Shewa, North Waziristan District. Our troops fought bravely & engaged the terrorist’s location effectively, one was terrorist killed.

Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

During intense fire exchange, Havaldar Parosh (age 35 years, resident of Kohat) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.
 
Security forces kill notorious terrorist commander in Waziristan​

Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai remained actively involved in high profile terrorist activities against forces, says ISPR

News Desk
December 03, 2022


photo afp file

PHOTO: AFP/FILE
Security forces have killed a notorious terrorist commander, Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai, in an exchange of fire in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that on December 2 (Friday) an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and troops in general area Shewa, North Waziristan District.

“During intense exchange of fire, Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai, a notorious terrorist commander was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,” it added.

The slain terrorist remained actively involved in high profile terrorist activities against security forces as well as kidnapping for ransom and was wanted by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in multiple cases, the military’s media wing said.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area,” the ISPR said.

Last month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military said in a statement.
The ISPR had said security forces effectively engaged the terrorist’s location in general area Sararogha of the tribal district.

“During intense exchange of fire, Havaldar Umer Hayat, 39-years old resident of Lachi, Kohat, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat [martyrdom],” it added.
 
3 police personnel gunned down in Nowshera

  • TTP claims responsibility
Reuters
December 3, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Saturday claimed responsibility for a gun ambush that killed three police officers in northern Pakistan, the second attack claimed by the group just days after it announced an end to a ceasefire with the government.

Police carrying out a patrol in Nowshera, a district of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan, came under fire on Saturday evening, a regional police deputy inspector, Mohammad Ali Gandapur, told Reuters.

He said three police officers were killed on the spot and the identity of the attackers was unknown.

The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

On Monday the TTP announced an end to a months-long ceasefire, claiming a suicide attack in the southern Pakistani city of Quetta two days later, which killed four people and wounded more than 30.

The Afghan Taliban have been facilitating peace talks between TTP and the government since late last year.

The Pakistan army has conducted several operations against the militants in their strongholds in lawless districts along the Afghan border in recent months.
 
Soldier martyred, five terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.com
December 5, 2022


<p>Sepoy Nasir Khan. — ISPR</p>

Sepoy Nasir Khan. — ISPR
At least five terrorists were killed and a soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation in the Jhallar Algad area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops effectively engaged the location of terrorists during an intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added. “The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.”

During the operation, the ISPR said, 25-year-old Sepoy Nasir Khan embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly against the terrorists. He hailed from the South Waziristan district.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the statement concluded.

On December 4, a terrorist commander named Muhammad Noor was killed during an intense exchange of fire with troops in the Shewa area of Kp’s North Waziristan district, the army’s media wing had said on Saturday.

Last month, four alleged terrorists were killed, and two security personnel embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in Kamal Pass area of Shahrig town of Harnai district.
 
INTELLIGENCE BASED OPERATION
DERA ISMAIL KHAN KHYBER PAKHTOON KHWA

Security Forces on Intel conducted a successful operation and eliminated
• Muneeb s/o Aman
• Junaid Rehman s/o Masod ur Rehman
• Shaukat s/o Sher zaman TTP Gandapur
. One Injured Apprehended
 
One of the militant was captured alive and has been transferred to a secure location for enhanced interrogation.
Arms and ammunition including hand grenades seized as well.


