Kerala’s medical tourism sector seeks a stronger bond with Bangladesh -Business Journal

Business Journal​ Kerala’s medical worth journey (MVT) phase has considerably progressed in recent times. Still, a considerably massive market supplied by Bangladesh seems to haven’t been tapped adequately.



Very few know that Bangladesh contributes the biggest share of India’s well being tourism sector – greater than 30 per cent of the sufferers and roughly 50 per cent of the revenues. Exact statistics of sufferers coming annually for therapy are unavailable, however MVT operators say that effectively over 5 lakh sufferers come from Bangladesh to India annually.



Despite Kerala’s status in medical worth journey and its energy in Ayurveda, Kerala has not lived as much as its potential in tapping this market, say MVT sector gamers.



Speaking on the sidelines of the Kerala Health Tourism International Conference and Exhibition organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, AKM Atiqul Haque, Minister (Commercial) of the Bangladesh High Commission, mentioned Kerala ought to carry sustained promotion in Bangladesh to draw medical worth travellers to the state.



“Each year, about 1 lakh Bangladeshis travel to Singapore for treatment. That gives an indication of the magnitude of the MVT market that Kerala can tap”, mentioned Mihir Vora, Founder-CEO of Mumbai-based Magnus Medi.



Vora mentioned one of many impediments for Bangladesh MVTs in Kerala was the language problem. Former Indian Ambassador Venu Rajamony mentioned that it was ironic, on condition that Kerala has tens of hundreds of migrant employees from Bengal.



Rajamony mentioned few locations had the form of international linkages that Kerala had, and that the State ought to make the most of this. “The world is diverse, and the American, European, African and Asian markets are all different. We need to understand the world in its diversity, do our homework, understand the areas where we are deficient, and learn from best-cases to know what we need to attract many more medical value travellers than we do today”, the previous Ambassador mentioned.