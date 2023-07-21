China seeks stronger people-to-people relations with Bangladesh​

The Chinese government has invited a ten-member media delegation which arrived in Xinjiang on ThursdayNational flags of Bangladesh and ChinaUNBPublished: July 21, 2023 12:46 AM | Last updated: July 21, 2023 12:46 AMChina has laid emphasis on stronger people to people relations between Dhaka and Beijing to help learn from each other and move forward together towards common development and prosperity.To help understand each other better and foster deeper friendship between the two sides, the Chinese government has invited a ten-member media delegation which arrived in Xinjiang on Thursday evening to interact with the people of all walks of life here and the officials."Journalists play a vital role to tell the truth to world," an official here told UNB, adding that now it is very easy and convenient to travel to China and learn from each other.Now all travel related restrictions have been lifted in China following recovery from Covid-19.The media delegation members from Bangladesh visited Xinjiang Museum on Thursday evening."This museum receives around 10,000 visitors every day from all over the world. But the domestic visitors dominate the number," an official at the museum told UNB.Located in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the expansion area of the museum covers more than 12,000 square meters, bringing the total area of the museum to nearly 50,000 square meters.The renovated museum is expected to receive 2 million visitors every year.The media delegation members are Daily Jugantor Chief Reporter Masud Karim, The Business Standard Deputy Editor Titu Das Gupta, The Financial Express Special Correspondent Mir Mostafizur Rahaman, The Daily Star Diplomatic Correspondent Porimol Palma, UNB Special Correspondent AKM Moinuddin, Independent TV Special Correspondent Nafiza Dawla, ATN News Chief Reporter Ashiqur Rahman Apu, Daily Samokal Diplomatic Correspondent Tasnim Mohsin Mishu, Jamuna TV Senior Reporter Ahmed Reza and Somoy TV Diplomatic Correspondent Tajwar Mahmid.During this visit, the media delegation will get knowledge of the true Xinjiang from multiple perspectives, such as religious policy, ethnic equality and unity, education development, traditional cultural protection and inheritance, health care development, rural revitalization, literary and artistic creation, protection of women and children's rights, and assurance of human rights by the legal system.Before the departure from Dhaka, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen said the friendly relations and practical cooperation between Bangladesh and China have made fruitful achievements."By recording and spreading the stories of China-Bangladesh friendship by pens and cameras, the press have always played a key role in promoting our bilateral relations and people-to-people exchanges," he said.The embassy hoped that Bangladeshi media will take the initiative to encourage friends from all walks of life in Bangladesh to work with the embassy to dig out and tell more touching stories of China-Bangladesh friendship, so as to enhance the bridge of understanding and friendship between the two countries and the two peoples.When the Covid situation eased, the embassy immediately invited representatives of local media houses to visit China.“The charm of the "Colourful Yunnan" was felt all across the country,” said Ambassador Yao.Earlier, a separate delegation for Yunnan, China, had in-depth exchanges with government officials and media and university representatives.They visited industries of local characteristics, ethnic and cultural legacies and spots of Belt and Road cooperation, through which they experienced in persons the achievements of ecological civilization construction and rural revitalization in Yunnan Province.“You will be indulged with the mysterious Xinjiang,” said Yao.While appreciating the elegance of the ancient Silk Road, they would also deepen the understanding of the profound spirit core of the Belt and Road Initiative today, he said.Ambassador Yao also said in the future, the embassy will facilitate more friends from the press to visit the vast land of China and experience the infinite vitality of Chinese modernization.