Keep an eye on Argentinian embassy in Pakistan... Secondary wing of Mosad.

Mithubajwa
Sep 28, 2023
In US I have come across many Spanish Argentinian Jews . They speak Spanish look Spanish names are Spanish but are zionist Jews ..
Intelligence circles in Pakistan are well aware of France embassy being used for mosad operations but now it's a second option..
Argentinian embassy is filled with mosad agents and the penetration into security is happening through here .
To whom it may concern keep an eye on Argentina....they are well aware that Argentina and Brazil are in good books because of fan following....
