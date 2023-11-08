What's new

Keep an eye on Argentinian embassy in Pakistan... Secondary wing of Mosad.

M

Mithubajwa

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Joined
Sep 28, 2023
Messages
62
Reaction score
0
Country
Belgium
Location
Belgium
In US I have come across many Spanish Argentinian Jews . They speak Spanish look Spanish names are Spanish but are zionist Jews ..
Intelligence circles in Pakistan are well aware of France embassy being used for mosad operations but now it's a second option..
Argentinian embassy is filled with mosad agents and the penetration into security is happening through here .
To whom it may concern keep an eye on Argentina....they are well aware that Argentina and Brazil are in good books because of fan following....
 
Mithubajwa said:
In US I have come across many Spanish Argentinian Jews . They speak Spanish look Spanish names are Spanish but are zionist Jews ..
Intelligence circles in Pakistan are well aware of France embassy being used for mosad operations but now it's a second option..
Argentinian embassy is filled with mosad agents and the penetration into security is happening through here .
To whom it may concern keep an eye on Argentina....they are well aware that Argentina and Brazil are in good books because of fan following....
Click to expand...
Their icon in Argentina was Peron I think.
 
-=virus=- said:
Hitler also escaped to there in a U-boat, some say.
Click to expand...
First image of Field Marshal, Space Commander, General of the World, Think Tank of Think Tanks - Zaid Hamid conquering the Zionist Nazi moon base for Pakistan. GHAZWA!
1699448211196.png
 
Argentinian are the closest and got the most warmest relationship with Israel...
I have seen them treated with utmost respect among Israeli circles compared to any other nation...
Hitler was a Austrian Jew born to Jewish mother
www.history.com

Study Suggests Adolf Hitler Had Jewish and African Ancestors | HISTORY

Adolf Hitler may have had Jewish and African ancestors, according to a recent DNA study by Belgian researchers.
www.history.com www.history.com
, now they call him self hating Jew that's another story but
let's say NAZI's and Zionist are same thing then most of the Nazis left for Argentina.....
And in second case if Nazi are not Zionists then ISRAEL knows that most of the Nazis escaped to Argentina so it obvious that mossad will have a huge network there trying to hunt the NAZIs down...
In either case Mossad presense in Argentina is definitely a fact because they can play both sides
Brits to pressure Argentina
Argentina to pressure Brits
In Falklands....
 
ProudThamizhan said:
why would jews be interested in any spying in Islamabad?
Click to expand...
You would be very very very naive to understand...
1. Islamic bomb
2. Ben Gurion will regarding Pakistan
3. Best soldiers (not including jernails)
4. No Israel embassy
5. It's in Jew nature to spy ....

Whole Joe Biden administration is Zionist and the one behind ousting the danger called
Imran Khan...
BAJWA was their front man...
 
arjunk said:
There are villages of german speakers desended from Nazis as well as what locals claim is Hitler's home.
Click to expand...
Yup, and if I'm not wrong (cant look it up atm, but maybe you could) that Argentina have repatriated some Nazi commanders back to Europe/Germany to face trial for war crimes etc.. in relatively recent times.. old 90yo geezers
 
Mithubajwa said:
You would be very very very naive to understand...
1. Islamic bomb
2. Ben Gurion will regarding Pakistan
3. Best soldiers (not including jernails)
4. No Israel embassy
5. It's in Jew nature to spy ....

Whole Joe Biden administration is Zionist and the one behind ousting the danger called
Imran Khan...
BAJWA was their front man...
Click to expand...
naive it may be but I am trying to understand what you are saying.

Israel has very advanced defense technology so why would they be worried about Pakistan's bomb? For that matter, why would Pakistan try to bomb Israel? If you say they may give to the Arabs, those Arabs are making peace with Israel , so that bus has left.

Did Ben Gurion leave a will mentioning Pakistan? What did he say - I tried to google but couldn't find it.

Best soldiers - how do you conclude Israel has the best sodiers? Of course they may be excellent but Pakistan has nothing to fear from Israel I think
 

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh-Argentina: A soft power opening the door of opportunities for Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
356
Black_cats
B
beijingwalker
Argentina is considering procurement of JF-17 fighter jets: Argentine Embassy in China. Argentine defence minister and ambassador to China discuss
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
97
Views
9K
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
Mr.Green
Country Default examples and way out - Argentina and Sri Lanka
Replies
0
Views
720
Mr.Green
Mr.Green
S
The influence of the Zionist lobby on Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
177
SEOminati
SEOminati
Homo Sapiens
In Bangladesh, the Argentina-Brazil soccer rivalry is a curious ‘frenzy’
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Al-zakir
Al-zakir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom