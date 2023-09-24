China tried to spy on civil servant by hiding a listening device in a teapot CHINA tried to spy on a civil servant by hiding a listening device in a teapot. The eavesdropping kit was stashed in a gift. The UK Beijing embassy worker only found the bug when the pot smashed — …

As we can see. British people have always enjoyed lying and spreading fake news. But in most cases, British lies are full of loopholes and logical obstacles.Recently the British announced. They find a listening device in a Chinese teapot.emmm.... What advanced technology!Although the British did not provide any actual evidence. But from a former think tank member in PDF. It seems that lying is the work and life of British people.we don't know how Britain makes teapots. but we know how China makes teapots. It has one of the most important processes in the manufacturing process - high-temperature firing.How to place a bug in these high-temperature fired teapots? We don't know.Perhaps the British have discovered a 'new technology'.Or is it quantum technology and wormhole technology developed in China?Anyway. The 'work and life' of British people is puzzling.My summary is.1. British-made teapots can be bugged. So they think China can too.2. The British has mastered space wormhole technology, and they believe China can too.3. This is the work and life of British people. Please understand.emmm... Happy every day.