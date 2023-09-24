What's new

"Joke made in the UK" ~ A Chinese listening device was found in the teapot.

What do you think of this British joke?

  • British people have IQ disorders.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • British people have logical barriers.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Respect the work and life of British people.

    Votes: 2 66.7%
  • Total voters
    3
GreatHanWarrior

GreatHanWarrior

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 27, 2022
Messages
1,856
Reaction score
-2
Country
China
Location
China
As we can see. British people have always enjoyed lying and spreading fake news. But in most cases, British lies are full of loopholes and logical obstacles.

Recently the British announced. They find a listening device in a Chinese teapot.

www.thesun.co.uk

China tried to spy on civil servant by hiding a listening device in a teapot

CHINA tried to spy on a civil servant by hiding a listening device in a teapot. The eavesdropping kit was stashed in a gift. The UK Beijing embassy worker only found the bug when the pot smashed — …
www.thesun.co.uk

emmm.... What advanced technology!

Although the British did not provide any actual evidence. But from a former think tank member in PDF. It seems that lying is the work and life of British people.

we don't know how Britain makes teapots. but we know how China makes teapots. It has one of the most important processes in the manufacturing process - high-temperature firing.


How to place a bug in these high-temperature fired teapots? We don't know.

Perhaps the British have discovered a 'new technology'.

Or is it quantum technology and wormhole technology developed in China?

Anyway. The 'work and life' of British people is puzzling.

My summary is.

1. British-made teapots can be bugged. So they think China can too.

2. The British has mastered space wormhole technology, and they believe China can too.

3. This is the work and life of British people. Please understand.

emmm... Happy every day.
 
GreatHanWarrior said:
As we can see. British people have always enjoyed lying and spreading fake news. But in most cases, British lies are full of loopholes and logical obstacles.

Recently the British announced. They find a listening device in a Chinese teapot.

www.thesun.co.uk

China tried to spy on civil servant by hiding a listening device in a teapot

CHINA tried to spy on a civil servant by hiding a listening device in a teapot. The eavesdropping kit was stashed in a gift. The UK Beijing embassy worker only found the bug when the pot smashed — …
www.thesun.co.uk

emmm.... What advanced technology!

Although the British did not provide any actual evidence. But from a former think tank member in PDF. It seems that lying is the work and life of British people.

we don't know how Britain makes teapots. but we know how China makes teapots. It has one of the most important processes in the manufacturing process - high-temperature firing.


How to place a bug in these high-temperature fired teapots? We don't know.

Perhaps the British have discovered a 'new technology'.

Or is it quantum technology and wormhole technology developed in China?

Anyway. The 'work and life' of British people is puzzling.

My summary is.

1. British-made teapots can be bugged. So they think China can too.

2. The British has mastered space wormhole technology, and they believe China can too.

3. This is the work and life of British people. Please understand.

emmm... Happy every day.
Click to expand...
Well done

Your social credit score has improved.

You are now eligible to consume 1 dog / 2 cats per calander month. But don't take the piss, I.e you can eat half a dog and one cat....its too much paperwork see.....just stick to one animal and you can alternate monthly.

Hope that's OK.
 
Englishman said:
Well done

Your social credit score has improved.

You are now eligible to consume 1 dog / 2 cats per calander month. But don't take the piss, I.e you can eat half a dog and one cat....its too much paperwork see.....just stick to one animal and you can alternate monthly.

Hope that's OK.
Click to expand...
I understand your 'work and life'.LOL
 
Englishman said:
Well done

Your social credit score has improved.

You are now eligible to consume 1 dog / 2 cats per calander month. But don't take the piss, I.e you can eat half a dog and one cat....its too much paperwork see.....just stick to one animal and you can alternate monthly.

Hope that's OK.
Click to expand...
hi，Did you find a bug in the teapot today?
 

Similar threads

Nan Yang
Chinese and British scientists create highest-resolution superlens
Replies
2
Views
305
BHAN85
BHAN85
Nan Yang
Only a third of Hongkongers who recently moved to UK found full-time jobs, despite most being highly educated, survey reveals
Replies
0
Views
251
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
Who hates China’s rise the most: from the “yellow peril” to the “biggest challenger”, Why the Anglo-Saxon despise the Chinese so much?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
5K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
British girl weeping over the destruction of (圆明园) The Old Summer Palace in Beijing by UK in 1860
Replies
5
Views
228
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
aziqbal
Chinese-made cameras 'spy' on Coronation crowds: Facial-recognition devices banned in government departments installed along route
Replies
2
Views
351
Zsari
Zsari

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom