What's new

Who hates China’s rise the most: from the “yellow peril” to the “biggest challenger”, Why the Anglo-Saxon despise the Chinese so much?

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
61,000
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Who hates China’s rise the most: from the “yellow peril” to the “biggest challenger”, Why the Anglo-Saxon despise the Chinese so much?​

May 9, 2023

From Deng Xiaoping’s economic policy that lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty to China’s current domination in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its establishment of the Belt and Road initiative, the progress that China has made is impressive in terms of the economic balance sheet.

The vast majority of western audience has felt highly uncomfortable about China’s unfamiliar cultural and political landscape. Notably, the hostile awe has been received mainly from the AUKUS countries.

The passionate rhetorical protests against China are commonplace among the Anglo leaders.

The racial underpinnings of China’s rise centre around the Anglo-Saxon’s despise on China. Kiron Skinner, a former Director of Policy Planning at the United States Department of State stated in 2019 that China’s rise consisted of a narrative that it was “the first time that we will have a great power competitor that is not Caucasian.” In 2022, the British Member of Parliament (MP) Mark Spencer also referred to Chinese spies as “some little China men” in a televised interview when defending Liz Truss’ China policy.

One of the first official Sino-British encounters suggests that the long legacy of the Anglo hostilities towards China can be traced back to the late 18th century. The infamous Macartney’s British Embassy to China failed his initial mission to open trade with China due to the refusal to perform the Chinese Imperial protocol. Macartney’s comptroller, John Barrow, later described China as weak, the state as despotic and corruptible, and the people as hypocritical and dirty. He noted that nothing in China would ever change without European colonisation.

In contrast, prior to his description, Europeans had more often admired the Chinese culture and fantasized orientalism. French and other continental artisans and aristocrats had been more appreciative of the Chinoiserie and the profoundness of Chinese philosophy.

In the early 20th century, Sinophobia became a fashion in the Anglo-Saxon world. In support of the idea of “Yellow Peril”, the English novelist Sax Rohmer crafted a Chinese character, Fu Manzhou, as a caricature of a ruthless Chinaman with cruelty, extreme intelligence and a hunger for power. Roughly around the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, the Chinese Exclusion Act was placed to limit and constrain the Chinese immigrants and their rights within the American society.

The anti-miscegenation legislature also enforced restrictions on the interpersonal relationships between different races. Particularly, white women who were married to Chinese men had to leave the country. In Australia, another Anglo country, the draft of Chinese Immigration Act 1855 also placed in Victoria to limit the Chinese immigrants by imposing poll tax, and the term “Coolie” became the racial slur for Asian men throughout that period in the Anglo-Saxon world.

The question to be asked is why did the Anglo-Saxon despise the Chinese so much? There are mainly two reasons behind the sentiment. First of all, even though the Anglo-Saxon perceived themselves as carrying on the “manifested destiny” and the “Whiteman’s burden”, they in fact still viewed themselves as the racial subordinate of the “Nordic race”.

Fuelled by earlier biological theories of Madison Grant on race, the Anglo-Americans subjugated themselves as an off-shoot branch, second class of the pure Nordic blood. In Australia, even in later 20th century, an official publication of the Australian Good Neighbour Council described Scandinavians as superior compared to many British migrants. In social psychology, it is proposed that inferior complexity could lead to abusive behaviour, often towards others that are perceived by the perpetrators as worse off.

On the cultural level, the British Isles always belonged to the periphery of Europe, where the continental civilization could hardly be shone upon. The roots of the Anglo-Saxon culture were thus built upon the imagery of continental Europe, even as it never truly seemed to be a part of that. When coming in contact with other civilizations, such as China, its own cultural identity became even more hollow in comparison with the 5000 years of history and the richness of artefacts that China had.

The destruction of the Chinese imperial winter palace, Yuanmingyuan, by the British was in essence a proof of such cultural identity reflexes.

Anglo-Saxon’s complicated sentiment towards China is thus motivated by a non-material aspect. Unlike the mainstream argument on political systems and values, the ultimate resentment in fact came from the cultural and racial self-reflection. The Anglo-Saxons might have invented the modern capitalism, democracy and technology, but China’s cultural legacy, history and distinctive ethnic identity are the unattainable notions that Anglo-Saxons are envious of.

moderndiplomacy.eu

Who hates China’s rise the most: from the “yellow peril” to the “biggest challenger”

From Deng Xiaoping’s economic policy that lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty to China’s current domination in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its establishment of the Belt and Road initiative, the progress that China has made is impressive in terms of the economic...
moderndiplomacy.eu moderndiplomacy.eu
 
微信图片_20230509182229.png
 
beijingwalker said:
Fuelled by earlier biological theories of Madison Grant on race, the Anglo-Americans subjugated themselves as an off-shoot branch, second class of the pure Nordic blood. In Australia, even in later 20th century, an official publication of the Australian Good Neighbour Council described Scandinavians as superior compared to many British migrants. In social psychology, it is proposed that inferior complexity could lead to abusive behaviour, often towards others that are perceived by the perpetrators as worse off.
Click to expand...
so the Anglos think they are a bastard race, I didn't know that
 
Well Anglos do think they own the planet. It's called white man's burden. They belive every non white race must worship them and never stand up on their own feet. It's why they hate the Chinese and also Russians. Russians have always stopped German and Anglo invasions and attempts to steal their resources.
 
beijingwalker said:

Who hates China’s rise the most: from the “yellow peril” to the “biggest challenger”, Why the Anglo-Saxon despise the Chinese so much?​

May 9, 2023

From Deng Xiaoping’s economic policy that lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty to China’s current domination in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its establishment of the Belt and Road initiative, the progress that China has made is impressive in terms of the economic balance sheet.

The vast majority of western audience has felt highly uncomfortable about China’s unfamiliar cultural and political landscape. Notably, the hostile awe has been received mainly from the AUKUS countries.

The passionate rhetorical protests against China are commonplace among the Anglo leaders.

The racial underpinnings of China’s rise centre around the Anglo-Saxon’s despise on China. Kiron Skinner, a former Director of Policy Planning at the United States Department of State stated in 2019 that China’s rise consisted of a narrative that it was “the first time that we will have a great power competitor that is not Caucasian.” In 2022, the British Member of Parliament (MP) Mark Spencer also referred to Chinese spies as “some little China men” in a televised interview when defending Liz Truss’ China policy.

One of the first official Sino-British encounters suggests that the long legacy of the Anglo hostilities towards China can be traced back to the late 18th century. The infamous Macartney’s British Embassy to China failed his initial mission to open trade with China due to the refusal to perform the Chinese Imperial protocol. Macartney’s comptroller, John Barrow, later described China as weak, the state as despotic and corruptible, and the people as hypocritical and dirty. He noted that nothing in China would ever change without European colonisation.

In contrast, prior to his description, Europeans had more often admired the Chinese culture and fantasized orientalism. French and other continental artisans and aristocrats had been more appreciative of the Chinoiserie and the profoundness of Chinese philosophy.

In the early 20th century, Sinophobia became a fashion in the Anglo-Saxon world. In support of the idea of “Yellow Peril”, the English novelist Sax Rohmer crafted a Chinese character, Fu Manzhou, as a caricature of a ruthless Chinaman with cruelty, extreme intelligence and a hunger for power. Roughly around the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, the Chinese Exclusion Act was placed to limit and constrain the Chinese immigrants and their rights within the American society.

The anti-miscegenation legislature also enforced restrictions on the interpersonal relationships between different races. Particularly, white women who were married to Chinese men had to leave the country. In Australia, another Anglo country, the draft of Chinese Immigration Act 1855 also placed in Victoria to limit the Chinese immigrants by imposing poll tax, and the term “Coolie” became the racial slur for Asian men throughout that period in the Anglo-Saxon world.

The question to be asked is why did the Anglo-Saxon despise the Chinese so much? There are mainly two reasons behind the sentiment. First of all, even though the Anglo-Saxon perceived themselves as carrying on the “manifested destiny” and the “Whiteman’s burden”, they in fact still viewed themselves as the racial subordinate of the “Nordic race”.

Fuelled by earlier biological theories of Madison Grant on race, the Anglo-Americans subjugated themselves as an off-shoot branch, second class of the pure Nordic blood. In Australia, even in later 20th century, an official publication of the Australian Good Neighbour Council described Scandinavians as superior compared to many British migrants. In social psychology, it is proposed that inferior complexity could lead to abusive behaviour, often towards others that are perceived by the perpetrators as worse off.

On the cultural level, the British Isles always belonged to the periphery of Europe, where the continental civilization could hardly be shone upon. The roots of the Anglo-Saxon culture were thus built upon the imagery of continental Europe, even as it never truly seemed to be a part of that. When coming in contact with other civilizations, such as China, its own cultural identity became even more hollow in comparison with the 5000 years of history and the richness of artefacts that China had.

The destruction of the Chinese imperial winter palace, Yuanmingyuan, by the British was in essence a proof of such cultural identity reflexes.

Anglo-Saxon’s complicated sentiment towards China is thus motivated by a non-material aspect. Unlike the mainstream argument on political systems and values, the ultimate resentment in fact came from the cultural and racial self-reflection. The Anglo-Saxons might have invented the modern capitalism, democracy and technology, but China’s cultural legacy, history and distinctive ethnic identity are the unattainable notions that Anglo-Saxons are envious of.

moderndiplomacy.eu

Who hates China’s rise the most: from the “yellow peril” to the “biggest challenger”

From Deng Xiaoping’s economic policy that lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty to China’s current domination in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its establishment of the Belt and Road initiative, the progress that China has made is impressive in terms of the economic...
moderndiplomacy.eu moderndiplomacy.eu
Click to expand...
Basically gatsby mentality, no matter how much the anglos achieve they will never have the history and cultural lineage of great civilizations. They wish they were Romans but they are not. Even among barbarians they were no Vikings but a minor tribe. Their confidence comes the control they can exert, if they lose that they lose their cultural identity. Their history is completely insignificant pre colonialism. It explains why they are so eager to erase the traditions of other civilizations with neoliberalism and lgbtq blasphemy.
 
China under the rule of the Manchu Qing did undergo a retrogression of civilization. The Manchus were a barbaric and backward nation that had just escaped from the primitive society.
 
I have no problem with the Chinese as people, but no one in their right mind would be jealous of China as a country, sorry to say. Mass famines, child labor, rampant authoritarianism, suppression of basic human rights, and sweatshops are what comes to mind what one thinks of China as a nation. There is a reason why Chinese citizens will flood US immigration lines in droves, but not vice versa.
 
Predd said:
I have no problem with the Chinese as people, but no one in their right mind would be jealous of China as a country, sorry to say. Mass famines, child labor, rampant authoritarianism, suppression of basic human rights, and sweatshops are what comes to mind what one thinks of China as a nation. There is a reason why Chinese citizens will flood US immigration lines in droves, but not vice versa.
Click to expand...
51RsRZYT61L._AC_UF1000,1000_QL80_.jpg
 
Predd said:
The Chinese media and establishment also do a great job of deceiving and fooling their public, observing you and other Chinese posters is a case in point. If the West is so evil and immoral and China great, Chinese would not have been immigrating to America in droves for the past few centuries.
Click to expand...
Europeans immigrated to America much longer than Chinese, America is new land for everyone. are you native American yourself?
 
beijingwalker said:
Europeans immigrated to America much longer than Chinese, America is new land for everyone. are you native American yourself?
Click to expand...
Dude, I am a Pakistani living in America. While European settlers did uproot and genocide the "Native" tribes (the Natives also aren't truly native to American land), at least they built up the society and all the infrastructure from scratch one experiences today. It's a bit hypocritical to bash everything White and Western, while a good chunk of your brethren migrate to the Anglosphere in droves.
 
Predd said:
Dude, I am a Pakistani living in America. While European settlers did uproot and genocide the "Native" tribes (the Natives also aren't truly native to American land), at least they built up the society and all the infrastructure from scratch one experiences today. It's a bit hypocritical to bash everything White and Western, while a good chunk of your brethren migrate to the Anglosphere in droves.
Click to expand...
US is an immigration country, China as the largest nation in most part of history always had a tradition to move oversea to expand business and opportunities, there are way more ethnic Chinese in South east Asia than those in America, so you know why over 70% of Singaporeans are of Chinese origin? US is an immigration country, it has way more Europeans immigrated there so now it's European dominated, but it's changing, 50 years from now that country will look very different when whites become a minority.
 
beijingwalker said:

Who hates China’s rise the most: from the “yellow peril” to the “biggest challenger”, Why the Anglo-Saxon despise the Chinese so much?​

May 9, 2023

From Deng Xiaoping’s economic policy that lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty to China’s current domination in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its establishment of the Belt and Road initiative, the progress that China has made is impressive in terms of the economic balance sheet.

The vast majority of western audience has felt highly uncomfortable about China’s unfamiliar cultural and political landscape. Notably, the hostile awe has been received mainly from the AUKUS countries.

The passionate rhetorical protests against China are commonplace among the Anglo leaders.

The racial underpinnings of China’s rise centre around the Anglo-Saxon’s despise on China. Kiron Skinner, a former Director of Policy Planning at the United States Department of State stated in 2019 that China’s rise consisted of a narrative that it was “the first time that we will have a great power competitor that is not Caucasian.” In 2022, the British Member of Parliament (MP) Mark Spencer also referred to Chinese spies as “some little China men” in a televised interview when defending Liz Truss’ China policy.

One of the first official Sino-British encounters suggests that the long legacy of the Anglo hostilities towards China can be traced back to the late 18th century. The infamous Macartney’s British Embassy to China failed his initial mission to open trade with China due to the refusal to perform the Chinese Imperial protocol. Macartney’s comptroller, John Barrow, later described China as weak, the state as despotic and corruptible, and the people as hypocritical and dirty. He noted that nothing in China would ever change without European colonisation.

In contrast, prior to his description, Europeans had more often admired the Chinese culture and fantasized orientalism. French and other continental artisans and aristocrats had been more appreciative of the Chinoiserie and the profoundness of Chinese philosophy.

In the early 20th century, Sinophobia became a fashion in the Anglo-Saxon world. In support of the idea of “Yellow Peril”, the English novelist Sax Rohmer crafted a Chinese character, Fu Manzhou, as a caricature of a ruthless Chinaman with cruelty, extreme intelligence and a hunger for power. Roughly around the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, the Chinese Exclusion Act was placed to limit and constrain the Chinese immigrants and their rights within the American society.

The anti-miscegenation legislature also enforced restrictions on the interpersonal relationships between different races. Particularly, white women who were married to Chinese men had to leave the country. In Australia, another Anglo country, the draft of Chinese Immigration Act 1855 also placed in Victoria to limit the Chinese immigrants by imposing poll tax, and the term “Coolie” became the racial slur for Asian men throughout that period in the Anglo-Saxon world.

The question to be asked is why did the Anglo-Saxon despise the Chinese so much? There are mainly two reasons behind the sentiment. First of all, even though the Anglo-Saxon perceived themselves as carrying on the “manifested destiny” and the “Whiteman’s burden”, they in fact still viewed themselves as the racial subordinate of the “Nordic race”.

Fuelled by earlier biological theories of Madison Grant on race, the Anglo-Americans subjugated themselves as an off-shoot branch, second class of the pure Nordic blood. In Australia, even in later 20th century, an official publication of the Australian Good Neighbour Council described Scandinavians as superior compared to many British migrants. In social psychology, it is proposed that inferior complexity could lead to abusive behaviour, often towards others that are perceived by the perpetrators as worse off.

On the cultural level, the British Isles always belonged to the periphery of Europe, where the continental civilization could hardly be shone upon. The roots of the Anglo-Saxon culture were thus built upon the imagery of continental Europe, even as it never truly seemed to be a part of that. When coming in contact with other civilizations, such as China, its own cultural identity became even more hollow in comparison with the 5000 years of history and the richness of artefacts that China had.

The destruction of the Chinese imperial winter palace, Yuanmingyuan, by the British was in essence a proof of such cultural identity reflexes.

Anglo-Saxon’s complicated sentiment towards China is thus motivated by a non-material aspect. Unlike the mainstream argument on political systems and values, the ultimate resentment in fact came from the cultural and racial self-reflection. The Anglo-Saxons might have invented the modern capitalism, democracy and technology, but China’s cultural legacy, history and distinctive ethnic identity are the unattainable notions that Anglo-Saxons are envious of.

moderndiplomacy.eu

Who hates China’s rise the most: from the “yellow peril” to the “biggest challenger”

From Deng Xiaoping’s economic policy that lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty to China’s current domination in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its establishment of the Belt and Road initiative, the progress that China has made is impressive in terms of the economic...
moderndiplomacy.eu moderndiplomacy.eu
Click to expand...
The West hates China, because they see China as a political and cultural rival.
I support China's socialist market economy.

大汉奸柳传志 said:
so the Anglos think they are a bastard race, I didn't know that
Click to expand...
Haha a good one.

beijingwalker said:
US is an immigration country, China as the largest nation in most part of history always had a tradition to move oversea to expand business and opportunities, there are way more ethnic Chinese in South east Asia than those in America, so you know why over 70% of Singaporeans are of Chinese origin? US is an immigration country, it has way more Europeans immigrated there so now it's European dominated, but it's changing, 50 years from now that country will look very different when whites become a minority.
Click to expand...
Yes even the American teachers in the Dhahran High School in Saudi Arabia were being dishonest towards other students who were Muslims, Indians, or Chinese.
Good that China will be the largest economy soon Insh'Allah. May Allah help China.

Besides that why should I care about USA, I am not an American therefore I do not care about it.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

beijingwalker
What used to be called ‘the yellow peril’ is now ‘the China threat’, the anti-China hawks in the Anglo-Saxon sphere today
Replies
0
Views
294
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
A ‘yellow peril’ revival fuelling Western fears of China’s rise
Replies
9
Views
649
bshifter
B
Wolfhunter
India Is Ranked as the Most Racist Nation in the World
Replies
3
Views
957
Neelo
Neelo
B
San Francisco apologizes for atrocities against Chinese
Replies
6
Views
700
Surya 1
S
F-22Raptor
Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' was made with China in mind. Here's why Beijing doesn't like it.
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
Zsari
Zsari

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom