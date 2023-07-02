Jaw dropping! Four desert modern expressways open to traffic in Xinjiang on the same day today...​

Xinjiang invests 2.7 trillion yuan ( $3970 billion) on key projects in 2023

2.7 trillion yuan! List of key projects in Xinjiang in 2023Seetao 2023-03-14 11:05On March 13, 2023, the reporter of Jiandao.com learned from the relevant departments of Xinjiang Autonomous Region that the list of key projects in Xinjiang Autonomous Region was officially announced. It is estimated that a total of 400 key projects will be arranged in 2023, with a total investment of 2.7 trillion yuan. The planned investment will be more than 300 billion yuan, covering water conservancy, transportation, energy, industry and people's livelihood.Zhang Yongliang, deputy director of the Project Construction Management Division of the Development and Reform Commission of the Autonomous Region, said that from the perspective of construction sequence, there will be 170 key renewal projects, 90 new projects and 140 reserve projects in 2023.From the perspective of investment volume, the number of key projects in 2023 will increase by 30 compared with that in 2022, the total investment will increase by 518.4 billion yuan, and the annual planned investment will increase by 30 billion yuan. The average total investment of a single project increased by 850 million yuan from 2022 to 6.75 billion yuan, and the average annual planned investment was 750 million yuan.Among the 400 key projects, there are 102 projects with an investment scale of more than 5 billion yuan, with a total investment of 2.2 trillion yuan. Zhang Yongliang said.This year, the autonomous region has arranged 51 key water conservancy projects, mainly including water storage, water diversion, water conservation and other key projects. We will speed up the implementation of 24 continuation projects, including the Dashi Gorge, Yulong Kashi, Kurgan Water Conservancy Project and the large-scale irrigation area continuation and modernization project, and start the construction of 9 new projects, including the Cele River Kunlun Water Conservancy Project and the Washixia Reservoir Project in Ruoqiang County.There are 77 key transportation projects, mainly including railway, highway, airport and other key projects. We will accelerate the implementation of 37 extension projects, including the Urumqi Airport Reconstruction and Expansion Project, the Second Line Project of the Jinghe Alashankou Section of the Lanzhou Xinjiang Railway, and 19 new projects, including the Lop Nur Ruoqiang Railway, the Xinhe Baicheng Railway, and the G219 Wenquan Khorgos Highway.There are 85 key energy projects, mainly including power, power grid, oil and gas, coal and coal chemical and other key projects. It will accelerate the implementation of 37 continuation projects, including Fukang Pumped Storage Power Station, the supporting power supply project of the third channel of Xinjiang power transmission, the natural gas pipeline project of the fourth line of the west-to-east gas transmission (Turfan-Chongwei), and start the construction of 18 new projects, including the Hami North-Chongqing UHV DC project.There are 103 key industrial projects, mainly including strategic emerging industries, resource-intensive industries, labor-intensive industries, economic and trade logistics and other key projects. Accelerate the implementation of 40 continuing projects, including the construction of 5G network and the second phase of Xinjiang Software Park, and start the construction of 23 new projects, including the 200000 tons/year high-purity polysilicon project of Qingdian Silicon Materials Co., Ltd., and the 200000 tons/year lithium carbonate project of Xinjiang Zhicun Lithium Industry Hotan.There are 84 key livelihood projects, mainly including science and technology education, cultural tourism, health and sports, ecological and environmental protection, urban construction and other key projects. Accelerate the implementation of 32 continuation projects including the construction project of the East City Campus of Kashgar University, and start the construction of 21 new projects including the key upgrading project of Altay Jikpling ski resort, the transformation of urban shantytowns, and affordable rental housing.Zhang Yongliang said that from the perspective of investment structure, this year's key projects mainly focus on building a modern infrastructure support system, building a modern industry leading system supported by eight major industrial clusters, building a major public service guarantee system, and accelerating the implementation of a number of major projects that strengthen the foundation, increase energy, and benefit the long term.Editor/Ma Xue