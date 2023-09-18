Nawaz Sharif backed establishment has once again started Jaag Punjabi Jaag strategy. Twitter handles are promoting speaking of Punjabi language and preserving Punjabi culture. While promoting the language is a laudable pursuit but promoting hatred against Pashtuns and Afghans is a negative trend. Probably the reason is that Imran Khan is ethnically Pashtun and the Sharifs think that if they can create a wave of Punjabi Nationalism, they will get extra votes in the elections in each constituency and thus make their government. However, this will have far reaching consequences just like the creation of MQM to counter PPP. Poor Pashtun/Afghan labourers and shopkeepers will bear the brunt of this campaign and many will be forced to leave their homes and places of business but this will create hatred in their minds and as a result all of them will vote en-bloc for PTI as it will save them from PMLN and Establishment.



If the Pashtuns/Afghans could deal with threats from the British Empire, USSR and NATO, then they will be able to deal with this internal threat also.