What's new

Jaag Punjabi Jaag

R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 15, 2009
Messages
1,068
Reaction score
-7
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif backed establishment has once again started Jaag Punjabi Jaag strategy. Twitter handles are promoting speaking of Punjabi language and preserving Punjabi culture. While promoting the language is a laudable pursuit but promoting hatred against Pashtuns and Afghans is a negative trend. Probably the reason is that Imran Khan is ethnically Pashtun and the Sharifs think that if they can create a wave of Punjabi Nationalism, they will get extra votes in the elections in each constituency and thus make their government. However, this will have far reaching consequences just like the creation of MQM to counter PPP. Poor Pashtun/Afghan labourers and shopkeepers will bear the brunt of this campaign and many will be forced to leave their homes and places of business but this will create hatred in their minds and as a result all of them will vote en-bloc for PTI as it will save them from PMLN and Establishment.

If the Pashtuns/Afghans could deal with threats from the British Empire, USSR and NATO, then they will be able to deal with this internal threat also.
 
R2D2 said:
Nawaz Sharif backed establishment has once again started Jaag Punjabi Jaag strategy. Twitter handles are promoting speaking of Punjabi language and preserving Punjabi culture. While promoting the language is a laudable pursuit but promoting hatred against Pashtuns and Afghans is a negative trend. Probably the reason is that Imran Khan is ethnically Pashtun and the Sharifs think that if they can create a wave of Punjabi Nationalism, they will get extra votes in the elections in each constituency and thus make their government. However, this will have far reaching consequences just like the creation of MQM to counter PPP. Poor Pashtun/Afghan labourers and shopkeepers will bear the brunt of this campaign and many will be forced to leave their homes and places of business but this will create hatred in their minds and as a result all of them will vote en-bloc for PTI as it will save them from PMLN and Establishment.

If the Pashtuns/Afghans could deal with threats from the British Empire, USSR and NATO, then they will be able to deal with this internal threat also.
Click to expand...

Punjabis are patriots.

They should stay away from the anti-Pakistan party PTI.
 

Similar threads

R2D2
Jaag Punjabi Jaag
Replies
1
Views
359
General Dong
General Dong
Neelo
Debunked: “Punjabi Cheiftains & 1857 Rebellion”
Replies
8
Views
289
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjabi Chieftains And The 1857 Rebellion
Replies
4
Views
218
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Nawaz Sharif Will Return To Imran Khan's Pakistan
Replies
6
Views
168
mangochutney
M
Neelo
  • Locked
PMLN and the Amritsari Vote
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
164
Views
7K
Kambojaric
Kambojaric

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom