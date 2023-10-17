Balancing Changes in the Pakistani Political System

Balancing Changes in the Political System​

The scenario during Imran Khan’s misled PTI government was this, a government trying its best either by design or stupidity and mismanagement to sink Pakistan’s economy.At the time, it was thought that a new government preferably from PMLN would steer the country out of this mess as they have more expertise in the economics arena. But the coalition government of PDM barely managed to stem the tide while being hand in glove with IMF in raising the prices of petroleum products, electricity and domestic gas in order to burden the poor with the increased taxes. Secondly, they failed to control the prices of essential commodities which was linked to their eagerness to devalue the rupee on the orders of their masters, the IMF and America.These policies made life difficult to impossible even for the middle class and poor people started committing suicides even in Punjab out of desperation. Import controls were effective in controlling Dollar spendings initially, but were eased back again on IMF dictates.The Caretaker government that came after the PDM has no role in itself. We can say that the establishment has managed to control rupee devaluation and in disciplining the profiteering segments of society.But this came with the attacks by the TTP. Finding no way to control them even by requesting the Kabul government to intervene, the establishment came up with the anti-human decision of forcing the Afghan refugees of leaving Pakistan. Prior to this, there was a trend by some paid people on social media of Jaag Punjabi Jaag type and was promoting Punjabi language and anti-Pashtun trend and declaring Maharaja Ranjeet Singh as the hero of Punjab and Ahmed Shah Abdali as an invader.As the political system is once again out of balance, so it can be said that the third balancing act will take place in the due course of time. Already PPP which was sure of forming the next government has been relegated to the back. PTI is in tatters with its leadership in jail or has left the party. But its political base is still intact. PMLN is confident in making a comeback with the arrival of Nawaz Sharif. The establishment on the other would like its Caretaker Government to continue. Electricity anti-price hike protests are taking place in AJK, PTM is active in KPK and Teachers are also protesting. If these disparate elements are somehow combined, governance would become a real nightmare for the establishment and its danda. So, it is hoped that the coming months and years would bring more balance to the Political and Economic system of the country and the anti-humanity decision to oust the Afghan Refugees would be overturned. Instead, those who are un-registered must be registered.Gold and Silver currency should be introduced as they will effectively eliminate the devaluation of currency. It was the currency before the fraudulent Brettenwoods Agreement that is obsolete now and now the Dollar is headed to the gutter. Secondly, Customs Free Agreements should be done with Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan just like it has been done with the UAE recently.