What's new

It is becoming clearer that the upcoming elections are not shaping up to be a fair contest

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
97,821
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,,..,

It is becoming clearer that the upcoming elections are not shaping up to be a fair contest

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy.

Interim set-up

Editorial
July 25, 2023

IT is becoming clearer and clearer that the upcoming elections will be far from a fair contest. The PML-N and PPP have lately worried that a ‘non-political’, ‘neutral’ caretaker set-up may be co-opted by the establishment and end up overstaying its welcome.

Their solution to this dilemma was, reportedly, to find a pliant politician who could ensure polls are held on time and also ‘manage’ any political challenges that may arise in the interim.

The floating of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s name as PML-N’s nominee for interim prime minister, accompanied by reports of a planned legislative move to give the caretakers powers otherwise reserved for elected regimes, has triggered renewed speculation over what fresh crises may lie in store for the country in the months ahead.

PML-N insiders have said that Nawaz Sharif had “made it clear” that the interim PM will be of the government’s choosing, “come what may”. It appeared to be a message for the establishment, which is rumoured to be backing its own horse in the race. But could an interim set-up that is obviously partisan — either in favour of a political grouping or the establishment — ever be acceptable?

Apparently, the PML-N would like nothing better, but it does not seem to have the PPP backing it up on this. On Monday, PPP’s Sherry Rehman made it clear that the party does not consider Mr Dar a candidate for interim PM as his candidacy hasn’t been “discussed” with the PPP yet.

There was much indignation in the PPP camp after local media reported Mr Dar was being considered for the job, with many saying the appointment of someone from the Sharif clan would be “unacceptable”.

It is worth recalling that the government’s justification for violating the Constitution in delaying the Punjab and KP assembly elections earlier this year rested on the argument that having an elected government in the two provinces would make it ‘impossible’ to hold a free and fair general election there some months later.

The government’s intransigence on this matter precipitated the debilitating political unrest seen earlier this year, which also had grave implications for the economy.

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy. There may be nothing in the law that prohibits someone affiliated with a political party from being part of an interim set-up, but the country desperately needs an election free of every conceivable controversy.

Appointing someone who is a loyalist to this side or that will greatly damage the credibility of the exercise. There is no shortage of capable, self-respecting men and women in this country who can be given the job and trusted to deliver. Enough of these games.


www.dawn.com

Interim set-up

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy.
www.dawn.com
 
I appreciate DAWN for this
they are basically critical of every government, and even the fauj ! while Geo and Jang group are now pro fauj mouth pieces, Dawn continues it old legacy.

Surprising to see how the youthiyas used to call Dawn a traitor forits publications during the IK era.


but back to the topic, is it as I said before. The fauj will never willingly give up its power. We saw that in 1971, where it refused to accept any sane advice, until it was forced to surrender by India, and list half the country in the process.
 
Jf Thunder said:
I appreciate DAWN for this
they are basically critical of every government, and even the fauj ! while Geo and Jang group are now pro fauj mouth pieces, Dawn continues it old legacy.

Surprising to see how the youthiyas used to call Dawn a traitor forits publications during the IK era.


but back to the topic, is it as I said before. The fauj will never willingly give up its power. We saw that in 1971, where it refused to accept any sane advice, until it was forced to surrender by India, and list half the country in the process.
Click to expand...
isn't dawn a pro-batty paper?
 
Mirzali Khan said:
Pro-rainbow

Batty is slang for lgtv people.
Click to expand...
UK slang sucks a**

ghazi52 said:
.,,..,

It is becoming clearer that the upcoming elections are not shaping up to be a fair contest

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy.

Interim set-up

Editorial
July 25, 2023

IT is becoming clearer and clearer that the upcoming elections will be far from a fair contest. The PML-N and PPP have lately worried that a ‘non-political’, ‘neutral’ caretaker set-up may be co-opted by the establishment and end up overstaying its welcome.

Their solution to this dilemma was, reportedly, to find a pliant politician who could ensure polls are held on time and also ‘manage’ any political challenges that may arise in the interim.

The floating of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s name as PML-N’s nominee for interim prime minister, accompanied by reports of a planned legislative move to give the caretakers powers otherwise reserved for elected regimes, has triggered renewed speculation over what fresh crises may lie in store for the country in the months ahead.

PML-N insiders have said that Nawaz Sharif had “made it clear” that the interim PM will be of the government’s choosing, “come what may”. It appeared to be a message for the establishment, which is rumoured to be backing its own horse in the race. But could an interim set-up that is obviously partisan — either in favour of a political grouping or the establishment — ever be acceptable?

Apparently, the PML-N would like nothing better, but it does not seem to have the PPP backing it up on this. On Monday, PPP’s Sherry Rehman made it clear that the party does not consider Mr Dar a candidate for interim PM as his candidacy hasn’t been “discussed” with the PPP yet.

There was much indignation in the PPP camp after local media reported Mr Dar was being considered for the job, with many saying the appointment of someone from the Sharif clan would be “unacceptable”.

It is worth recalling that the government’s justification for violating the Constitution in delaying the Punjab and KP assembly elections earlier this year rested on the argument that having an elected government in the two provinces would make it ‘impossible’ to hold a free and fair general election there some months later.

The government’s intransigence on this matter precipitated the debilitating political unrest seen earlier this year, which also had grave implications for the economy.

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy. There may be nothing in the law that prohibits someone affiliated with a political party from being part of an interim set-up, but the country desperately needs an election free of every conceivable controversy.

Appointing someone who is a loyalist to this side or that will greatly damage the credibility of the exercise. There is no shortage of capable, self-respecting men and women in this country who can be given the job and trusted to deliver. Enough of these games.


www.dawn.com

Interim set-up

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
I mean true but somewhere I feel they're trying to de-motivate PTI voters come election day

Cause it was rigged even in those punjab by poll elections but sheer numbers of PTI voters turned the tide

They're counting on not only election rigging, arrests, Jerry meandering etc but more importantly a de-motivated PTI voter so they don't show up on election day in big numbers
 

Similar threads

HAIDER
PML-N proposes Dar as interim PM, but PPP disagrees
Replies
5
Views
73
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N decides to appoint Ishaq Dar as caretaker PM
2 3
Replies
36
Views
304
baqai
baqai
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz, Zardari discuss caretaker set-up, general elections
Replies
7
Views
95
Riz
Riz
ghazi52
Elected democratic forums become irrelevant when politics becomes a family affair
Replies
4
Views
81
Neelo
Neelo
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah
Replies
1
Views
171
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom