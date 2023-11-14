Israil is making the same mistake in Gaza as Russia made in Chechnya

Hakikat ve Hikmet
Pushing your tanks through urban rubbles is calling for a catastrophe to fall upon you. Once your tanks get hit and disabled you're done. Russia lost 2 armored brigades at the city center of Grozni in Chechnya. As long as you don't control the alleys and lanes along with the dilapidated buildings you can't secure your presence there. Israil will increasingly feel the heat for she's in no position to a "text book" victory in an urban warfare. It may be just the beginning for them to lose all the tanks inside this hell hole for the 500K folks left in the Northern Gaza may be the ultimate arbiter for this on-going war...
*The aforementioned opinion is from a Turkish defense analyst, Mete Yarar, a former Special Forces officer with a wide experience in COIN ops against PKK inside Northern Iraq.
