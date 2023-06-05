What's new

Is PDM government using FIA and IB to target PTI?

We all had discussions on many topics but didn't really touch on the role of FIA and IB on targeting PTI, their role in the arrests, propaganda, false cases, blackmail, torture. How exactly powerful are these civilian intelligence agencies, all under the control of PM and interior ministry. One of their mission is to infiltrate political opposition and then destroy/harm them, excuses can be made up ofcourse. Are they powerful enough to act without the orders of the ISI, MI, can they be misused by Military agencies or misused by governments without the influence of ISI, MI.

en.wikipedia.org

Federal Investigation Agency - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

en.wikipedia.org

Intelligence Bureau (Pakistan) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

@Meengla @_NOBODY_ @ghazi52 @VCheng @313ghazi @SaadH @Mirzali Khan @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @Dreamer. @Maula Jatt @Ikbal @khansaheeb @FuturePAF @python-000 @El Sidd @PanzerKiel @truthseeker2010 @SQ8 @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Jango @PakFactor @Pak Nationalist @AsianLion @Path-Finder @The Eagle @The Accountant @LeGenD @RescueRanger @Goenitz @SecularNationalist
 
PakAlp said:
Well Shehbaz Sharif is in power. Now he can prove himself to the country, that is worthy to solve the country's problems.
 
For me what is bothering is ability to Tap in phone conversations at will and making videos

  • Who has such technology in Pakistan if not the advance , institutes in Pakistan?
  • Ability to intercept wireless calls


The whole kidnapping people to unknown location is , highly dodgy and shady practice
What has happened against PTI has been a Systemic , coordinated , attack

The musical chair , of court cases also has diminished trust people had in any institute in Pakistan
  • Person has bail , goes prison , remand granted
  • Person comes out , another group comes kidnaps the person again
  • Person comes out after 2 weeks in prison in unknown location , gets kidnapped again



All the drama in world , for what ? To Stop people from voting
 
The reason of country being in the situation is bcoz of all the institution that do not do what they are suppose to do.
 
A simple enough question would help answer that.

Suppose that the government tries to use the FIA and IB to target a faction that has the establishment's support. Could be a political party, or a religious organization, or a group of militants.

Would they be freely able to?

If you get this correct, you'll know.
 
Ive been on the end of IB and FIA after they we assigned to politically victimize my family for a social issue- early on they had no other tactics than trying to monitor phone calls or texts and I used to make dirty talk on the phone with a side chick and hear the echo when they started recording - gave em hours of “Jaanooo pleaseeee aajaooo” 😂
 
But whats the use of talking about pawns ? these are just pawns in a larger picture ... king and queen are different. In this game king is PDM ... original face and the target but in actual its really weak ... whereas queen i.e. establishment is running the show ...
 
Agree PDM doesn't have the balls to decimate PTI and neither does the police, it's only being done due to the blessings of the establishment.
 
I was thinking same thing.

PDM using FIA. IB etc by bribing and bedtime videos to destroy PTI and to defame Army to weaken it. 1 shot 2 kills. Or maybe each one (PDM and Establishment) using each other to destroy common enemy… and the real fight will be after that !
But hard to believe.
 
