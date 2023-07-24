What's new

IB is not what it appears to be

Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Joined
Aug 18, 2015
Messages
10,200
Reaction score
305
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia

Intelligence Bureau has not only made landmark achievements its scope of activities has also broadened, says report​


By Umar Cheema
July 24, 2023



A delegation of international journalists, mostly based in India, as well as ambassadors and defence attachés during the visit to the site of Balakot air strikes in April 2019. According to the Intelligence Bureau year-book (2022-23), the agency unearthed a network linked with Indian intelligence which was found involved in mapping the site used for surgical strikes in Balakot. ─ ISPR


A delegation of international journalists, mostly based in India, as well as ambassadors and defence attachés during the visit to the site of Balakot air strikes in April 2019. According to the Intelligence Bureau year-book (2022-23), the agency unearthed a network linked with Indian intelligence which was found involved in mapping the site used for surgical strikes in Balakot. ─ ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is not what it appears to be. The agency has not only made landmark achievements, its scope of activities has also broadened. At least, this is what reflects in its year-book.

The year-book (2022-23) contains what the IB has done under the watch of Fuad Asad Ullah Khan, the first officer of the agency rising to the rank of director general. In other words, this is his annual confidential report.
Not only the IB led on counter-terrorism front, the agency has expanded its scope to economic intelligence, helping other departments in meeting the

FATF requirements and conducting raids against those involved in economic crimes. Other than human and technical intelligence, it is now using imagery and social media intelligence to trace the culprits.

In December 2022, for example, a short video clip went viral focusing in on the Parliament House building which was apparently posted by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. The IB determined after a careful examination that the clip was filmed at Trail-3 of Margalla Hills and identified one Daniyal Ahmad who had filmed and uploaded it. He was traced in Swabi, arrested and handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police, Islamabad.

The agency also unearthed a network linked with Indian intelligence which was found involved in mapping the site used for surgical strikes in Balakot. In January 2021, the IB caught a former militant, Salimullah, filming a strategic military installation in Kashmir. Interrogation revealed that he was working under the direction of Germany-based Ayesha Sheikh, allegedly linked with RAW, which recruited people using platforms like Facebook, Bigo and TikTok.

Through these operatives, the Indian intelligence would map out vital installations in several cantonments. Again, this was the network which had mapped the site in Balakot used for surgical strikes by India.

Another intended mission was to station spies at important military installations. The IB unmasked 25 such agents.

As killings of Kashmiri leaders in different cities was a mystery for the law enforcement agencies, the IB unearthed the network who killed Khalid Raza of
Al-Badar Mujahideen and Zahid Ibrahim of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. It discovered a network led by an ex-Rangers commando, Muhammad Ali. All of its members were apprehended. Muhammad Ali admitted working for RAW since 2017 other than revealing that he had conducted surveillance of Hafiz Saeed and of Hamza, the son of Fazlur Rehman Khalil on the direction of Indian intelligence.

The year book also contains details how a Daesh plan to attack President Arif Alvi during his visit to Sibi Mela was averted. After getting information that Daesh’s Islamic State Pakistan Province (ISPP) branch was planning to target Alvi, the presidential security was beefed up. In desperation, the bomber exploded himself after the President left, martyring seven FC officials.

It turned out the bomber was Daesh leader, Ziaur Rehman, in Kachhi and Sibi districts where the ISPP had moved after losing ground in the suburbs of Quetta.

The IB solved several other terrorism related cases. It arrested the terrorists who had attacked the Ziarat Residency, coordinated with police in operation against an infamous gangster, Bilal Sabit, who was killed in police encounter, solved the murder of former home minister of Punjab Col (R) Shuja Khanzada, averted attacks on Chinese in Karachi, foiled attempts aimed at police installations in Rawalpindi. In total, it conducted 315 successful intelligence-based operations in one year. The agency lost its brave officers who were target-killed.

The agency’s economic wing worked together with financial institutions to address the structural deficiencies in order to address the FATF requirements. In this regard, it shared 91 pivotal financial intelligence leads with various agencies. It went after the dealers of hundi/hawala identifying 722 such individuals and 187 dubious foreign exchange companies. The agency was also active against the hoarders, smugglers and traffickers.

Its report resulted in actions against 405 fertilizer hoarders, 64 smugglers of fertilizers, 592 wheat hoarders, 26 wheat smugglers and 167 human traffickers. One such case was the arrest of Fateh, the son of Zahir Shah who had an elaborate network of human trafficking.

Fateh’s role was to receive potential would-be illegal immigrants from different parts of the country in Quetta and send them to Yakmuch, a town located at the Pakistan-Iran border.

www.thenews.com.pk

IB is not what it appears to be

ISLAMABAD: The Intelligence Bureau is not what it appears to be. The agency has not only made landmark achievements, its scope of activities has also broadened. At least, this is what reflects in...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
salarsikander said:
Lol getting spanked and arse kicked by few rag tags in Zhob cantt and daily attacks by Afghanis in the border - even after 20 years this is their intelliegnce - these losers are only good for smuggling Irani oil
Click to expand...
Anything else?
 
I'm more interested in 2023 - 24 report next year, where their biggest achievements would be:

  • Abducting innocent civilians who supported PTI
  • Dismantling PTI members and electoral candidates
  • Raiding homes midnight and harassment of women and kids
  • Torturing people after picking them up illegally
  • Forced Disappearance of Journalists
  • Kidnapping kids of PTI politicians who were hiding
  • etc. etc. etc.
 
Trango Towers said:
Bro we love our country but enough of the ISPR bullshit.
Come back when these sons of Bxxches return to barracks and defend pakistan. Until then they and their supporters can go back in the hole they came out of
Click to expand...
I hate them more. But I don't go blind in my hate. I try to analyze everything. IB is not given much budget. They should be used more often. Infact it's use of IB, FIA, CTD and Special Branch more and making them independent and equipping them further and making laws which protect them which would reduce Armed Forces and ISI and MI role. If you are pissed that doesn't allow you to start uttering loads of crap.
 
Zarvan said:
I hate them more. But I don't go blind in my hate. I try to analyze everything. IB is not given much budget. They should be used more often. Infact it's use of IB, FIA, CTD and Special Branch more and making them independent and equipping them further and making laws which protect them which would reduce Armed Forces and ISI and MI role. If you are pissed that doesn't allow you to start uttering loads of crap.
Click to expand...
'Crap' is uttered by you for blindly supporting these idiots who target Pakistani masses. Not me
You talk so much let me ask you something.
1.Where is my east pakistan. Were these assholes asleep.
2. Where is my saichen glacier. Were these asshole asleep again?
3. Why are they only used against civilians..why are our borders porous?
4. Can't stop TTP but will persecute every civilian and especially women.

So when you get on your Shetland pony know we are no longer asleep to mofos who rob pakistan blindly and are complicit in American drone strikes. So please take your crap and shove it.
 
Zarvan said:
But I don't go blind in my hate
Click to expand...
Im sorry If youre munafiq but I am not - I will say when its wrong and will not keep silent - Please burn your beard as youre another munafiq who is silent on atrocities of Tyrants - youre in the same league as their - Read about Islam in details and then come

Trango Towers said:
'Crap' is uttered by you for blindly supporting these idiots who target Pakistani masses. Not me
You talk so much let me ask you something.
1.Where is my east pakistan. Were these assholes asleep.
2. Where is my saichen glacier. Were these asshole asleep again?
3. Why are they only used against civilians..why are our borders porous?
4. Can't stop TTP but will persecute every civilian and especially women.

So when you get on your Shetland pony know we are no longer asleep to mofos who rob pakistan blindly and are complicit in American drone strikes. So please take your crap and shove it.
Click to expand...
Zarvan and his Brother hood is Hired by army to creat religious extremism to suit the Establishment and their nefarious agenda - if these sponsor ( establishment ) get the kick it hurts these rats more as then who will support and fund their crap

Zarvan said:
IB is not given much budget.
Click to expand...
because shit Khakis dogs eat that
 
Zarvan said:
I hate them more. But I don't go blind in my hate. I try to analyze everything. IB is not given much budget. They should be used more often. Infact it's use of IB, FIA, CTD and Special Branch more and making them independent and equipping them further and making laws which protect them which would reduce Armed Forces and ISI and MI role. If you are pissed that doesn't allow you to start uttering loads of crap.
Click to expand...
If wishes were horses …

No one is blind. The criticism you are seeing is the reality of the country currently.

Articles like the ones posted by @Signalian are just PR puff pieces trying to disguise the PDM+Fauj Shite as chocolate - all you have to do is look at the actual state of the country and the fascism and lawlessness gripping it (courtesy the Pak Faujeets).
 
Jazzbot said:
I have a serious question for @Signalian @Maarkhoor @Zarvan etc.

Given the new fast changing dynamics and doctrine, when are we establishing another core agency like Agriculture Bureau (AB) or Inter Agricultural Intelligence (IAI) etc? :rofl:
Click to expand...
They’ll need it, given that the Faujeets are demanding millions more acres of public land be handed over to them for peanuts so their pea-brains can steal more resources from the State
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
They’ll need it, given that the Faujeets are demanding millions more acres of public land be handed over to them for peanuts so their pea-brains can steal more resources from the State
Click to expand...


I actually don't mind giving them farming land if they so desperately need it, as long as it keeps them busy and engaged. Afterall, they need something to focus on after WoT is over in Afghanistan. Otherwise these brain-dead generals will keep on torturing civilians.
 

Similar threads

Zarvan
MEA Contract Worker Arrested In Espionage Case, Shared Sensitive Information On 'Karachi Number'
Replies
3
Views
117
Darth Vader
Darth Vader
ghazi52
Ex-IB chief Aftab Sultan appointed NAB chairman
Replies
5
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Zsari
China's NCVERC & 360 release report on CIA operations
Replies
0
Views
261
Zsari
Zsari
YaqoobAlam
Pakistani national crosses border to ‘kill’ Nupur Sharma, arrested in Rajasthan
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
Suriya
S
D
Arshad Sharif case: Slain journalist’s mother asks SC to include PTI chief, others in probe : DAWN
Replies
0
Views
370
Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom