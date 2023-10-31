Is Israeli nuclear capability only factor preventing the Arabs-Israel war?

hassan zohaib
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 11, 2012
- Messages
- 671
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Israeli nuclear capabilities might have prevented another Arab-Israeli war in recent times, but they are not the only factor. In my opinion, the Arab world is in turmoil, internally divided over leadership. Saudi Arabia is no longer the leader of the Arabs and this division allowed Iran to assume this role which consequently weakened the Arabs more.
Secondly, the incessant proxy wars in ME have exhausted their resources so they're unable to fund a long direct war.
Lastly, their Reliance on the west in terms of Investments & heavy reliance on Western equipment, has diminished their parity with Israel as the west never sold anything to the Arabs that would be harmful to Israel...
What do you think guys? Your input is valuable.
Secondly, the incessant proxy wars in ME have exhausted their resources so they're unable to fund a long direct war.
Lastly, their Reliance on the west in terms of Investments & heavy reliance on Western equipment, has diminished their parity with Israel as the west never sold anything to the Arabs that would be harmful to Israel...
What do you think guys? Your input is valuable.