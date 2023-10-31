What's new

Is Israeli nuclear capability only factor preventing the Arabs-Israel war?

hassan zohaib

hassan zohaib

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Feb 11, 2012
Messages
671
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Israeli nuclear capabilities might have prevented another Arab-Israeli war in recent times, but they are not the only factor. In my opinion, the Arab world is in turmoil, internally divided over leadership. Saudi Arabia is no longer the leader of the Arabs and this division allowed Iran to assume this role which consequently weakened the Arabs more.

Secondly, the incessant proxy wars in ME have exhausted their resources so they're unable to fund a long direct war.

Lastly, their Reliance on the west in terms of Investments & heavy reliance on Western equipment, has diminished their parity with Israel as the west never sold anything to the Arabs that would be harmful to Israel...


What do you think guys? Your input is valuable.
 
Not really.

It's USA who preventing Israel-Arabs war.

Once USA and NATO are off the map, there will be great revolts in the entire Middle East to establish the Caliphate.

It's predictable.

And it's just a matter of time the Caliphate will wage a war against Israel.

Israel will nuke several cities in the Middle East, but it doesn't prevent the Caliphate army to invade Israel.
 
Is the silence of the Arabs this time also due to the US? The US has supported the Arabs before, but wars were still fought so what is special this time?
 
hassan zohaib said:
Is the silence of the Arabs this time also due to the US? The US has supported the Arabs before, but wars were still fought so what is special this time?
Click to expand...
GCC as a whole are client states just like Pakistan. One wrong move and sanctions will turn these countries back to desert tentpole slums, just like good old times. Wouldn't be bad for the arabs as they can go back to eating dates and drinking camel milk, it's the flight of capital / manpower that scares them.
 
hassan zohaib said:
Is the silence of the Arabs this time also due to the US? The US has supported the Arabs before, but wars were still fought so what is special this time?
Click to expand...
Because the Arabs have fought Israel before and lost and lost territory and treasury 4 times. Why you think Iran has yet to go and do it themselves?
 
Enigma SIG said:
GCC as a whole are client states just like Pakistan. One wrong move and sanctions will turn these countries back to desert tentpole slums, just like good old times. Wouldn't be bad for the arabs as they can go back to eating dates and drinking camel milk, it's the flight of capital / manpower that scares them.
Click to expand...
Don't you think that American sanctions are losing their effectiveness over the period of time?
 
hassan zohaib said:
Don't you think that American sanctions are losing their effectiveness over the period of time?
Click to expand...
yes if these dumb bas tard read about how hitler got rid of rothschild banks.

kingQamaR said:
The Saudis and GCC will find out they can't hide behind stacks of cash... cowards
Click to expand...
wat bout their sexy big booty women, no more luxury.
 
Even if Israel didn't have nuclear weapons, Arab Countries would still not go to
war because Israel has 5th Gen F35 now which Arab Air Force can knock out these
jets?

Egypt should of put money into 5th Gen J35 instead of buying Rafales without
meteor missiles.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
The U.S. Faces a Public Relations Crisis in the Arab and Muslim World
Replies
3
Views
149
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
Maula Jatt
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jilani says Israel committing ‘genocide’ against Palestinians
Replies
2
Views
214
Hephaestus
Hephaestus
Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING NEWS: Saudi Arabia Seeks U.S. Security Pledges, Nuclear Help for Peace With Israel
Replies
0
Views
412
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
dexter
Six days that changed the Middle East: The 1967 Arab-Israeli War
Replies
0
Views
647
dexter
dexter
R
Modi and Netanyahu: Two Sides of The Same Coin
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
zafarbashir_
Z

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom