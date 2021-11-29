Iranian Nuclear Technology and Industry (technical only... non-political)

aryobarzan
Iranian nuclear industry is the largest in the region and has produced many technological products. I am starting this thread as a placeholder for all Iranian nuclear technology/industry achievements. The thread is purely technical and non-political..there is an already existing thread for the political aspects of the issue.
I will try to include topics such as Reactors, Enrichment, Facilities, nuclear fuel, Nuclear medicine, Nuclear safety, Uranium mining, nuclear propulsion and finally the unclear device..Hope everyone with public knowledge of Iranian nuclear program can contribute to this thread...I will populate this thread slowly as I accumulate materials+photos but first lets start with a simple brief about Uranium enrichment.
Iran's first nuclear reactor (Iranian designed and Iranian built) named IR-40 is a heavy water plutonium reactor.The construction was interrupted due to nuclear deal reached in 2015..As I understand this reactor will be revived again.
The Iranian reactor core (with calandria)
Here is a video of this reactor
