Iranian Navy | News and Discussions

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
یاور لینک کار نمی کنه
I made this clip out of this documentary. hope you enjoy.
نماهنگی حماسی از قدرت نیروی دریایی سپاه پاسداران
Yess iran. The doc is excellent. We have to unite against Usa and western colonist states. We are great civilizations, not enemy to eachother.
Yess iran. The doc is excellent. We have to unite against Usa and western colonist states. We are great civilizations, not enemy to eachother.
we dont unite with backstabbers.....
maybe you but not Turkey.
I am a turkish guy, and a turkish citizen, live in sakarya, study in METU in Ankara. i don't care what the dummies think of. Go away dummies, i dont have a time to waste for you.