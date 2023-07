Iranian Food Security, Climate, and Alternative Energy: Solutions, Policy, and Technology

Permaculture magazine Javad Razmi, the designer and founder of Islamic Azad University Permaculture Garden, shares how he's brought active learning to students, creating an educational space for climate resilience, sustainable food growing and indigenous Iranian plants and water management techniques.

I have always tried to make my students learn through action. To acquaint my students with the principles of permaculture, and a nature-friendly food production system, a pilot site was needed. The university campus was the most suitable place for establishing the first permaculture self-resilient pilot site in autumn of 2016. The arena of this site was planted with Walnut trees 25 years ago and students now have the opportunity to experience the forest farm system.So far, more than 100 agriculture students have volunteered to work and learn principles of permaculture and sustainable farming such as composting, recycling, mulching, and the ways of rainwater harvesting.This permaculture forest farm is located on the Islamic Azad university, science and research branch campus, 1800m above sea level; which is in the northwest of Tehran, Iran.To retain moisture, activating the microbiomes, and increasing the organic matters, the surface of the permaculture garden is covered with plant debris and wood chips. The pruned branches of trees have been chopped with 'chop and drop' and used as mulch. There are also Alfalfas planted under the tree trunks to fix nitrogen in the soil and the flowers of the plant are a great opportunity for pollinators to feed, while the green mulch which is provided by the Alfalfas is a fine spawning place for the pest's natural predators.Students have made several insect hotels in different dimensions to protect the pollinators and installed them at different heights. The difference in shape and size of these insect hotels made a suitable habitat for different species of insects. Experience has shown that insects are more interested in natural, recycled materials such as pierced woods and rolled papers rather than plastic pipes.Insect Hotel is a shelter for various insects; our experience has shown that the use of natural materials can attract more insects to this hotel. Hotels are installed in different dimensions and at different heights in the permaculture garden of the university. This photo, taken in the spring, shows one of the hotels behind the wooden sign of Hügelkultur.Sowing seeds of wild local plant flowers on hügelkulturs at the end of the winter gives a spring full of flowers for insects, indirectly increasing the yields of the garden.The three sisters, corn, beans, and squash, have been grown on the sheet mulching surface as an example to which allows visitors such as students, local communities, academics, media, citizens, and representatives of the government, to become familiar with the benefits of intercropping and the role of biodiversity in improving the food production system.