Iran will establish a permanent station in Antarctica

Iran to set up permanent base in Antarctica: Navy commander

4546010.jpg

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Iran will establish a permanent station in Antarctica, the army navy commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said on Thursday.
"We have ownership in Antarctica and the plan is to hoist the Iranian flag there and establish a permanent bas," Admiral Irani said on Thursday in an interview.
Iranian officials have previously talked about the need for a permanent station in Antarctica. For example, Managing Director of the Iranian National Institute for Oceanography (INIO) Vahid Chegini told Iranian media back in 2012 that there were plans for a permanent station at the South Pole within the following three years, a plan that has yet to materialize.
interesting but does Iran have icebreakers to resupply ?
 
Iran to set up permanent base in Antarctica: Navy commander

Apparently to build a nice Antarctic base costs $100 million USD (or did back in 2016, probably more now). Plus of course many more millions of USD annualy in logistics, maintenance and other operational costs. The latter would, of course, depend on how many missil... I mean, people Iran intends to staff this base and if it will be a year-round facility or just a summer one.

It is exciting to see that Iran is well off economically to such an extent that it can even consider sparing such sums despite its various internal existential challenges and regional ambitions.

Personally, I would never have dreamed things were so amazingly good that an antarctic base on the other side of the world could even be contemplated.


