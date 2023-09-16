What's new

Iran preparing infrastructure to boost rail transit with China​

September 16, 2023 - 14:2


TEHRAN - The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) has said that the basis for the jump in the rail transport of goods originating and destined for China through Iran is being prepared and soon the rail transit with the Asian country through Iran’s Sarakhs border will increase significantly.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a visit to Mashhad railway station in northeastern Iran on Friday, Miad Salehi said: “In the meetings we had with the Chinese officials, Iran's rail capacities and the infrastructure that we can provide for the passage of Chinese goods through Iran were explained."

 
Its a good idea since it will bypass Afghanistan, which is too unstable to make any dependency on. This is the problem that India has with her make in India strategy as China is getting cheaper energy from Russia than India, and China will have cheaper and more efficient transport lines to the key markets. This results in lower cost of manufacture and therefore Chinese products have an inherent cost advantage.

India is limited by her geography ...
 
This route will have to go through at least Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. Why not just link through Pakistan? Is China abandoaning the Pakistan route ?
 
China has many different routes, only an extremely dumb one only rely on one route.
 
Ok, just like the many ghost cities in China, I guess. Only someone dumb would focus on identifying and concentrating on the best route instead of spraying their investments all over. China believes in communism so each country should get at least 1% of the Chinese trade transit even if it makes all the routes economically unviable. I suppose Iran should get ready to sign agreements that guarantee 20% USD returns to China and follow in the footsteps or Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
 
Lol, Ordos was made famous labelled as the biggest ghost city in the world by the western media

Night walk in "China's Largest Desert Ghost Town" ORDOS, Inner Mongolia, N. China

ORDOS, China -- Kangbashi, a town in the middle of barren Inner Mongolia deserts, once found itself stuck with rows of newly built-but-vacant apartment buildings, earning a nationwide reputation as a "guicheng", or ghost town. The first reports that labeled Ordos’ Kangbashi district a “ghost...
pdf.defence.pk

And ghost subway staitions
pdf.defence.pk

5 years ago some muck raking foreign reporter found a "ghost subway station" in China, it went viral overnight, how is it now?

5 years ago some muck raking foreign reporter found a "ghost subway station" in China and it became an instant online sensation across the globe after being posted on foreign social media. 5 years have passed and how this "ghost subway station" looks today?
pdf.defence.pk

We'll see who is dumb, certainly not China.

55536cbaecad04960afda37c
 

