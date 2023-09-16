Iran preparing infrastructure to boost rail transit with China​

beijingwalker
Iran preparing infrastructure to boost rail transit with ChinaSeptember 16, 2023 - 14:2
TEHRAN - The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) has said that the basis for the jump in the rail transport of goods originating and destined for China through Iran is being prepared and soon the rail transit with the Asian country through Iran’s Sarakhs border will increase significantly.
Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a visit to Mashhad railway station in northeastern Iran on Friday, Miad Salehi said: “In the meetings we had with the Chinese officials, Iran's rail capacities and the infrastructure that we can provide for the passage of Chinese goods through Iran were explained."