Night walk in "China's Largest Desert Ghost Town" ORDOS, Inner Mongolia, N. China

beijingwalker
ORDOS, China -- Kangbashi, a town in the middle of barren Inner Mongolia deserts, once found itself stuck with rows of newly built-but-vacant apartment buildings, earning a nationwide reputation as a "guicheng", or ghost town.
The first reports that labeled Ordos’ Kangbashi district a “ghost town” by an Al Jazeera reporter as well as a Time Magazine photographer delivered stories which highlighted the lack of people living in the new city, and in the process brought China’s ghost city phenomenon into global consciousness.
What this so called China's Largest Desert Ghost Town by western media looks now in 2021, check it out.
