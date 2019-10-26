Iran needs to get out Iraq and Lebanon

Taskforce
Situation is getting out of hand. Innocent people are being killed. Iranians need to wise up and stop this meddling or the price will be big. Iran already blew his money on killing civilians in Syria. You can’t afford that in Iraq and Lebanon too. Iran is making very foolish decisions lately. Soon the chicken will come home to roost. Not very smart policy of Iran. People need to rise up in Iran and tell them they want education and jobs instead of their hard earned money to be spend on adventures abroad.