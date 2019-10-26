What's new

Iran needs to get out Iraq and Lebanon

Situation is getting out of hand. Innocent people are being killed. Iranians need to wise up and stop this meddling or the price will be big. Iran already blew his money on killing civilians in Syria. You can’t afford that in Iraq and Lebanon too. Iran is making very foolish decisions lately. Soon the chicken will come home to roost. Not very smart policy of Iran. People need to rise up in Iran and tell them they want education and jobs instead of their hard earned money to be spend on adventures abroad.
 
It's impossible, Iran has huge interest there and invested a lot for good reasons(not money, but political capital). What Yankees can offer for Iran? What Yankees can do to drive Iranians out? No way.

Btw, there is a research that, Iran spent not much to support Houthis, and Iraq/Syria Shia. It's not a big burden at all. It's sustainable.

Iranians are one of the smartest player in ME, they knew their business much better than outsiders.

In the opposite, Yankees spent trillions, got nothing but broken arms and legs.
 
Lebanon is for Lebanese. Iraq is for Iraqi people. Are you missing what is going on right now? Huge demonstrations. They want Iran out. Iranians need to side with the people. Not against the people.
 
I’m just warning that Iran is playing with fire. These demonstrations won’t be and can’t be stopped. Iran needs to cut its losses and move out otherwise the costs will be very high for Iran. In Iraq, Iranian militia are being torn apart. In Lebanon, they are more civil but soon they will do what they have to do to get Iranian militia out.
 
It's all political interest. If you say so, Israel should NOT exist in the first place. It's all bull$hit.
 
I am sure Iran will rethink their entire foreign policy now that Taskforce has "warned" them.
 
Iran will do what it will do. Iraqi and Lebanese freedom loving people will do what they have to do. For now they try peaceful method.
 
The problem is deep and the solution lies in between. If we look at the anti-Iran stance/representative on the extreme the populace wasn't happy either, (Saddam era) when the entire south was rising up against the regime in 1991. This is because the problem is largely internal, Iran indeed interferes too much but the problem is largely in the system and the corrupt officials around it. Turkey would, if they were able to interfere as much as they could and they tried but didn't succeed much.
 
sir u do not make sense.
demonstrations are not because of Iran at least not in Iraq i don't know about Lebanon. they want fresh water supply and jobs.
Iran on the contrary gained many money in Syria... but i will not tell how.
why would people rise up?? what that has to do with Iraq??
 
7de3da207bb85b70eb681b3daeef0cbb.jpg
 
zionist propaganda, repeated by a zionist parrot.
Iran spends 2 billion dollars more on military in comparison to Netherlands.

Just some zionist demonstrators and zionist media at work. Isis wanted Iran also out, mosul cheered for them, ISIS took over and we saw what happened. Qatar wanted Iran also out, came back begging to Iran. Iran is a big player in the region and nothing will change that.
 
