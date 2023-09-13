What's new

Iran and Iraq cleaning northern Iraq from separatist terrorists (deadline september 19th)

Shapur Zol Aktaf

Shapur Zol Aktaf

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 10, 2013
Messages
3,509
Reaction score
-6
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Netherlands
Another victory in foreign policy.

Iraq moves Iranian-Kurdish fighters from border area​

Iraq has started to move Iranian-Kurdish militant groups away from the country’s border with Iran, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Tuesday.
“Iraq is taking the necessary measures to remove these groups from the border areas and they have been settled in distant camps in the centre of Kurdistan,” Hussein told journalists. “This is based on the framework border security agreement concluded with Iran.”
The Iraqi minister said that he will visit Tehran today to deliver the message himself, in the hope that this will prevent any escalation of the situation on the border.
Iran has accused Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region of harbouring armed groups involved in attacks against the Islamic Republic. In turn, this has prompted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to target the bases of such groups repeatedly.

The Iranian foreign ministry said last month that, under the agreement concluded with Iraq, Baghdad is committed to disarming Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, closing their bases and moving them to other locations before 19 September. Iranian officials said that if the goal was not achieved before the deadline, they would resume attacks on dissident groups inside Iraqi Kurdistan, which Tehran was launching regularly until the end of last year.
In September 2022, the Revolutionary Guard Corps fired missiles and drones at targets of armed groups in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, killing 13 people, according to the local authorities.
Hussein said that he will discuss with the Iranians the possibility of refraining from threats to use violence in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

www.middleeastmonitor.com

Iraq moves Iranian-Kurdish fighters from border area

Iraq has started to move Iranian-Kurdish militant groups away from the country's border with Iran, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Tuesday. “Iraq is taking the necessary measures to remove...
www.middleeastmonitor.com www.middleeastmonitor.com

Iran is moving troops towards the border in case that deal is not implemented till september 19th.
 

Similar threads

H
Inside story: Iran-Iraq security accord set to up pressure on Iranian Kurds
Replies
2
Views
941
HGV
H
L
'Iran-Iraq security agreement facilitating cooperation'
Replies
0
Views
507
lydian fall
L
L
Iran, Iraq to Launch Three Joint Industrial Towns
Replies
0
Views
392
lydian fall
L
TruthSeeker
Iran Crisis Updates
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
L
  • Article
Iran's Exports to Iraq Exceeds $8 Billion in 11 Months
Replies
1
Views
640
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom