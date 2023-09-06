What's new

Iran amongst world's top 10 countries in Computer science (no-7)

IOI.JPG


Congratulations to Iranian team..well done .
We were no 9 last year (2022) and no 7 this year..no one in our neighbourhood even comes close.:woot::woot:

Informatics

IOI_1.jpg

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian team collected four medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics, which gathered 360 students from 91 countries in Szeged, Hungary.

Parsa Pordeli Behrouz won a gold medal, while Fatemeh Tamehri, Soheil Mohammadkhani, and Amir-Hossein Vahiditabar received silver medals at the prestigious event.
With the four medals, the Iranian team ranked seventh in the competition. The Chinese, American, and Japanese teams ranked first to third, respectively.
The International Olympiad in Informatics, this year held from August 28 to September 4, is the largest annual international competition in the field of informatics.
 

