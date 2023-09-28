What's new

Initial Report: Rangers & CTD Kill 10 in Sindh

Sepoys taking out Zardari's and other Sindhi nationalists' enemies.
 
An op has been going on since two weeks or something.

The Sindh interior minister who was awarded for being a good spokesman on TV previously even alluded to it.

I do honestly think the affected people are robbers and miscreants, not as masoom as you would think. But would be interested in the details.

I recall a tweet as well a few days ago where some Pir or someone's daughter was picked up by LEA's, and she was notorious for being heavy handed in her district.
 
Appears so. However mainstream media is still covering it up as 'Rangers Operation'. I wonder how many of theses operations that took place since 2009 were REAL ?


Karachi: Three suspects gunned down in Rangers operation

KARACHI: At least four Rangers personnel were injured, while three accused were injured in an exchange of firing during a joint operation of Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1707384527469846834
 
