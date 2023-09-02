Five women terrorists of Daesh arrested in Lahor

Five women terrorists arrested in Punjab: CTD LAHORE – The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department has apprehended five women terrorists in Lahore and Sheikhupura through intelligence-driven operations.

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab on Saturday claimed to have arrested five women terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) from Lahore and Sheikhupura, ARY News reported.The arrested women were said to be a part of IS.The CTD officials arrested three of the women belonged to Lahore and two to Sheikhupura.They further said that banned books, mobile phones, weapons and cash were seized from the arrested terrorists.Earlier in the day, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed eight terrorists in separate operations in Balochistan during the past 24 hours.According to the spokesperson, the CTD raided a house in Basima – a town and tehsil headquarter in Washuk district on tipoff.The terrorists opened fire on law enforcers, triggering a gun battle that lasted for some time, he said.As a result, five of these terrorists were eliminated while three others managed to escape the scene.The CTD managed to seize a large quantity of weapons and ammunition as they searched the premises used a hideout and are working on confirming the identity of the dead terrorists.In another operation in Quetta, the CTD spokesperson said, they safely recovered a child and killed three abductors, who were stated to be the members of outlawed