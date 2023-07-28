India’s New P-17A Frigates Break Cover At MDL Shipyard

NG Missile Vessels
Seven P17A Frigates are under various stages of construction at MDL and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).
[This ship has been built using Integrated construction methodology which involves hull blocks construction in different geographical locations and integration/erection on Slipway at MDL.
[…]
The indigenously designed P-17A ships will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world class modular living spaces, sophisticated power distribution system and a host of other advanced features. It will be fitted with supersonic surface-to-surface missile system]. (MoD)
(…)
The frigates are built with extensive use of low-observability technologies, including new radar-absorbing coatings, composite materials and “faceted” shape superstructures.
The ship will be fitted with a 76mm main super rapid mount gun, two 30 mm AK-630M anti-aircraft artillery systems, two torpedo tubes, VLS launchers for 8 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and 32 Barak-8 surface to air missiles.
Project 17A frigates main characteristics:
Displacement: 6,670 tons
Length: 149 meters
Width: 17,8 meters
Draft: 5,22 meters
Speed: 28 knots
Range: 5,500 nautical miles
Crew: 226 sailors
