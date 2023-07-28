What's new

India’s New P-17A Frigates Break Cover At MDL Shipyard

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
614
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684894353981063168

Seven P17A Frigates are under various stages of construction at MDL and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).

[This ship has been built using Integrated construction methodology which involves hull blocks construction in different geographical locations and integration/erection on Slipway at MDL.

[…]

The indigenously designed P-17A ships will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world class modular living spaces, sophisticated power distribution system and a host of other advanced features. It will be fitted with supersonic surface-to-surface missile system]. (MoD)

(…)
The frigates are built with extensive use of low-observability technologies, including new radar-absorbing coatings, composite materials and “faceted” shape superstructures.
1690551965799.png

The ship will be fitted with a 76mm main super rapid mount gun, two 30 mm AK-630M anti-aircraft artillery systems, two torpedo tubes, VLS launchers for 8 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and 32 Barak-8 surface to air missiles.
1690552046307.png

Project 17A frigates main characteristics:
Displacement: 6,670 tons
Length: 149 meters
Width: 17,8 meters
Draft: 5,22 meters
Speed: 28 knots
Range: 5,500 nautical miles
Crew: 226 sailors

@CallSignMaverick @FuturePAF @MH.Yang
 
Last edited:
NG Missile Vessels said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684894353981063168

Seven P17A Frigates are under various stages of construction at MDL and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).

[This ship has been built using Integrated construction methodology which involves hull blocks construction in different geographical locations and integration/erection on Slipway at MDL.

[…]

The indigenously designed P-17A ships will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world class modular living spaces, sophisticated power distribution system and a host of other advanced features. It will be fitted with supersonic surface-to-surface missile system]. (MoD)

(…)
The frigates are built with extensive use of low-observability technologies, including new radar-absorbing coatings, composite materials and “faceted” shape superstructures.
View attachment 941976
The ship will be fitted with a 76mm main super rapid mount gun, two 30 mm AK-630M anti-aircraft artillery systems, two torpedo tubes, launchers for 8 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and 32 Barak-8 surface to air missiles.
View attachment 941977
Project 17A frigates main characteristics:
Displacement: 6,670 tons
Length: 149 meters
Width: 17,8 meters
Draft: 5,22 meters
Speed: 28 knots
Range: 5,500 nautical miles
Crew: 226 sailors

@CallSignMaverick @FuturePAF @MH.Yang
Click to expand...
Those 32 VLS should have been divided into two types. 16 for Air Defense and 16 to carry long range land attack cruise missiles
 
Is the P17A not in service yet?

As I recall it started construction in 2018. Five years isn't enough time to build a frigate?

Five years is enough time for China to build two aircraft carriers.

NG Missile Vessels said:
Total 40 VLS not 32
(32 Barak 8 + 8 BrahMos)
Click to expand...
What about its anti-submarine missiles? Please describe it.
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
The quality of Chinese warships are well known...
battlemachines.org

Are Chinese Naval Ships Poorly Designed?

The pace at which the Chinese Navy is building new surface combatants and commissioning them is mind blowing. They are commissioning multiple massive surface combatants and a few submarines every y…
battlemachines.org battlemachines.org
Click to expand...

Did you read the link you posted?

The link you posted says that Chinese warships are of good quality.
 

Similar threads

kaykay
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to launch 2nd P17A stealth frigate on July 15
Replies
0
Views
11K
kaykay
kaykay
L
Indian Navy launches stealth frigate 'Taragiri'
Replies
3
Views
1K
no smoking
N
beijingwalker
China’s New Type 054B Frigates Break Cover At Two Shipyards
2
Replies
22
Views
669
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
W
INS Mormugao: Indian Navy to commission the warship on Dec 18
Replies
5
Views
1K
walterbibikow
W
Zarvan
Hanwha Ocean To Build Last Two Ulsan-Class FFX Batch III Frigates
Replies
0
Views
93
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom