Mahendragiri, India's 7th stealth frigate of Project 17A, launched

1693560242368.png

The Indian Navy's Mahendragiri warship, developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), was launched in Mumbai on September 1. (Image: X/@Dev_Fadnavis)
1693560263437.png

2/6 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the launching ceremony. He said it was appropriate that the launching took place in a vibrant city like Mumbai.
1693560308050.png

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the launching ceremony. (Image: X/@Dev_Fadnavis)
1693560334425.png

4/6 Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, this is the seventh ship in the Project 17A frigate series and features enhanced stealth capabilities, advanced weapons, sensors and platform management systems. (Image: DD News)
1693560360074.png

The launch of Mahendragiri is a significant milestone in our maritime history, Vice President Dhankhar said. “It is the last of the 7 warships of the Nilgiri-class stealth frigates built under Project17A,” he added. (Image: PIB)
1693560385081.png

6/6 The launch of the Mahendragiri is an apt testimony to the incredible progress our nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force. (Image: PIB)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1697485880166908368

www.moneycontrol.com

Indian Navy's Mahendragiri frigate launched in Mumbai: See Pics

Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, Mahendragiri warship is the seventh ship in the Project 17A frigate series and features enhanced stealth capabilities, advanced weapons, sensors and platform management systems.
India’s defence indigenization: SAIL supplies steel for Navy's P17 A project
images - 2023-09-01T150757.136.jpeg

State-owned SAIL on Thursday said it has supplied 4,000 tonnes of steel plates for the construction of the seventh frigate ship as part of the P17A project of the Indian Navy.

The P17A Project comprises the construction of seven ships, of which six have been launched between September 2019 and August 2023.

The seventh frigate ship is scheduled to be launched on Friday by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

"SAIL has again contributed significantly to India's defence capabilities by providing the entire quantity of special steel plates of about 4,000 tonnes for the construction of the seventh frigate ship under the indigenous P17A Project for the Indian Navy," it said.

SAIL has supplied a total of 28,000 tonnes of steel for the construction of these vessels.

The company has supplied high-grade steel for various defence projects, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, warships INS Udaygiri, and INS Surat, among others.
infra.economictimes.indiatimes.com

India’s defence indigenization: SAIL supplies steel for Navy's P17 A project - ET Infra

Steel Authority Of India Limited: SAIL has emerged as a crucial partner in this new project, providing about 28,000 tonnes of special steel plates for all the vessels.
