Indian Shipyards to Build 24 Cargo Ships for Russia by 2027

The Goa shipyards in India will build 24 cargo ships for operation in the Caspian Sea with the participation of the Russian Export Center by 2027. Dmitry Dubovik, Director of the Caspian International Integration Club "North - South", made this announcement at the International Forum in Astrakhan.First four ships are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, he noted. The cargo ships will be deployed in the Caspian Sea.As Dubovik explained in an interview with the media, their construction will be carried out with the participation of the Russian Export Centre, and the project is planned to be implemented by 2027.The advantages of cooperation with India include a price that will be twice that of Russian manufacturers, as well as business rates of 2-3% instead of the 18.6% currently offered by the State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).STLC emphasizes that it primarily supports shipbuilding through state programs and investment projects, providing favorable financing termsThe North-South International Forum will be held in Astrakhan on 25-26 October. The event will bring together more than 150 companies from Iran, Pakistan, Oman, UAE, India, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other countries.The forum is held with the support of the Government of the Astrakhan Region, the State Corporation "Rusiranexpo", the Caspian International Integration Club "North - South". The event will bring together representatives of the countries located along the route of the international transport corridor, export-import companies, equipment and food manufacturers, other logistics companies and all those interested in increasing sales.