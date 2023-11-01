What's new

Indian Shipyards to Build 24 Cargo Ships for Russia by 2027

NG Missile Vessels

The Goa shipyards in India will build 24 cargo ships for operation in the Caspian Sea with the participation of the Russian Export Center by 2027. Dmitry Dubovik, Director of the Caspian International Integration Club "North - South", made this announcement at the International Forum in Astrakhan.
First four ships are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, he noted. The cargo ships will be deployed in the Caspian Sea.

As Dubovik explained in an interview with the media, their construction will be carried out with the participation of the Russian Export Centre, and the project is planned to be implemented by 2027.
The advantages of cooperation with India include a price that will be twice that of Russian manufacturers, as well as business rates of 2-3% instead of the 18.6% currently offered by the State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).

STLC emphasizes that it primarily supports shipbuilding through state programs and investment projects, providing favorable financing terms
The North-South International Forum will be held in Astrakhan on 25-26 October. The event will bring together more than 150 companies from Iran, Pakistan, Oman, UAE, India, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and other countries.

The forum is held with the support of the Government of the Astrakhan Region, the State Corporation "Rusiranexpo", the Caspian International Integration Club "North - South". The event will bring together representatives of the countries located along the route of the international transport corridor, export-import companies, equipment and food manufacturers, other logistics companies and all those interested in increasing sales.
Indian Shipyards to Build 24 Cargo Ships for Russia by 2027

According to Dmitry Dubovik, Director of the Caspian International North-South Integration Club, the first four ships are scheduled to be launched in 2024.
Was expected since they had a lot of Rupees left with them which they couldn't use much earlier.

Cope
 
Win win for both India and Russia.
This might help in our remaining payment to Russia top right?
 

