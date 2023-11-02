What's new

Vietnam to build dry port in Primorye to optimize logistics

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,813
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Vietnam to build dry port in Primorye to optimize logistics


Vietnam is prepared to build a dry port in Russia's eastern region of Primorye to simplify import and export procedures and optimize logistics between the two countries, Vietnam's consul general in Vladivostok, Nguyen Dang Hien said at the Export Potential of Primorye 2023 forum on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

The problem at the moment is that Primorye needs to strengthen internal logistics capacity to reduce costs, and if this happens the region will become a transhipment point in trade between the two countries," he said. He did not specify where the dry port might be built or who will carry out the project.

Russian companies are also carrying out projects aimed at developing trade between the two countries. Fesco Transportation Group, the flagship of which is the Far Eastern Shipping Company (Fesco) , launched the regular Fesco Vietnam Direct Line (FVDL) in May 2022, connecting ports in Vietnam with the group's Commercial Port of Vladivostok (VMTP) .

TransContainer , a division of Delo Group, launched a multimodal service in December 2022 to ship cargo from Russia and other CIS countries to Vietnam and back through the terminal of Global Ports' Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC) and the Chinese port of Nansha.

www.azernews.az

Vietnam to build dry port in Primorye to optimize logistics

Vietnam is prepared to build a dry port in Russia's eastern region of Primorye to simplify import and export procedures and optimize logistics between the two countries, Vietnam's consul general in Vladivostok, Nguyen Dang Hien said at the Export Potential of Primorye 2023 forum on Wednesday...
www.azernews.az www.azernews.az
 

Similar threads

Viet
Adani Ports Mulls $10 Billion Long-Term Investments In Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
307
Laozi
Laozi
Viet
Denmark-based Pandora to build crafting factory in Vietnam
Replies
1
Views
51
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
Viet
Vietnam, Japan Expected to Deepen Ties as China Concerns Grow
Replies
0
Views
47
Viet
Viet
Viet
Dutch firms eye chips making in Vietnam amid China tensions
Replies
0
Views
1
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam’s Rikkeisoft to invest up to $30m in the US by 2026
Replies
0
Views
238
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom