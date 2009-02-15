India working to make Bangladesh a desert

Bangladesh fears disaster as India plans to divert rivers

A proposal by India to re-route waterways, including the Ganges, has alarmed its neighbour downstream, writes John Vidal from Dhaka.Indian plans to divert vast quantities of water from major rivers, including the Ganges and Brahmaputra, threaten the livelihoods of more than 100 million people downstream in Bangladesh, the Bangladeshi Government fears.Ministers are so concerned that they are considering appealing to the United Nations to redraft international law on water sharing.The ambitious Indian plans to link rivers flowing from the Himalayas and divert them south to drought-prone areas are still on the drawing board, but Bangladeshi Government scientists estimated that even a 10 to 20 per cent reduction in the water flow to the country could dry out great areas for much of the year. More than 80 per cent of Bangladesh's 20 million small farmers grow rice and depend on water that has flowed through India."The idea of linking these rivers is very dangerous. It could affect the whole of Bangladesh and be disastrous," said Water Resources Minister Hafiz Ahmad. "The north of Bangladesh is already drying out after the Ganges was dammed by India in 1976," Mr Ahmad said. "Now India is planning to do the same on (many of) the 53 other rivers that enter the country via India. Bangladesh depends completely on water."The minister said the Government had protested to India but had so far not had any response. "Without this water, we cannot survive," he said. "If (rice) production falls, then we would not know how to survive. We want no kind of war, but international law on sharing water is unsure and we would request the UN to frame a new law. It would be a last resort."The Indian Government is preparing to seek international funds for its giant river-linking project, intended to divert water from the north of the country to drought-prone southern and eastern states. Up to a third of the flow of the Brahmaputra and other rivers could be diverted to southern Indian rivers to provide 173 billion cubic metres of water a year, supplying millions of people in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka states with more reliable drinking and irrigation water.But the plan - which could cost between $70 billion and $200 billion and take at least 14 years to implement, making it potentially the largest and most expensive water project in the world - would redraw the subcontinent's hydrological map with immense ecological and social consequences.It involves building hundreds of reservoirs and digging more than 1000 kilometres of canals.Preliminary estimates by environment groups suggest that more than 7800 square kilometres of land could be flooded and three million people forced off their land.India's national water development agency, which is backing the scheme, has said it will divert enough water to irrigate 350,000 square kilometres of farmland and produce 34,000 megawatts of hydroelectricity - much of which would be needed to pump the water around."This could trigger a long-term disaster on the subcontinent and trigger bloodshed in the region," said Shashanka Saadi, of Action Aid Bangladesh.Bangladesh already knows the consequences of India restricting its water. The Farakka barrage, built across the Ganges 18 kilometres from the Bangladeshi border in 1974, had at times of the year reduced by half the water that once flowed into Bangladesh, turning large parts into desert, Mr Ahmad said.- Guardian