The Name of Indian Govt. Treachery in Bangladesh : Farakka

Farakka Dam is located on the Ganges River, in the Murshidabad district of the Indian state of West Bengal, 18 km from the Chapainawabganj border with Bangladesh. The construction of this dam on the river Ganges began in 1961 and was completed in December 1974. The length of the dam is 2.24 km. It is not only a dam but this infrastructure is also used as a road and rail communication bridge.The dam has a total of 109 gates. Water is supplied from this dam to the Farakka thermal power station. In the 1950s and 1960s, the Farakka Dam was built near the Calcutta port to wash away the silt of the Hooghly River. Hindustan Construction Company built the dam with the help of the then Soviet Union at a cost of about one billion dollars. In the video episodes in Bengali below, we will learn about Farakka Dam, a much-discussed topic of Bangladesh-India relations.The water of the Ganga has flowed a lot in five long decades, it is irrelevant here to calculate how much India has received and how much Bangladesh has received in these years. Because Farakka Dam has not only wreaked havoc on Bangladesh, India has also started witnessing its long-term effects in upstream areas like Bihar. Due to which the question may arise, what is the fate of Farakka Barrage. How long is the life expectancy of Farakka Barrage? Let's review in these videos.The two videos below discuss the long-term deleterious effects of the ill-thought-out Farakka barrage and because of the unilateral withdrawal of water toward Hooghly and Bhagirathi rivers to save Kolkata and Haldia ports (which actually did not happen per plan because there is even more dredging needed to save these ports than ever before).