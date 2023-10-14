India ranks 111th out of 125 countries in Global Hunger Index 2023, below Pakistan, Sri Lanka​

beijingwalker
India ranked 111th out of 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2023. In the index, India has a score of 28.7, indicating a serious level of hunger, and stood lower than neighbouring countries including Pakistan (102nd), Bangladesh (81st), Nepal (69th) and Sri Lanka (60th).
While the rate of undernourishment in India stood at 16.6 percent and under-five mortality at 3.1 percent, the prevalence of anaemia in women aged between 15 and 24 years stood at 58.1 percent.
As per the index, India also has the highest child-wasting rate in the world at 18.7 percent, reflecting acute undernutrition. Wasting is measured based on children’s weight relative to their height.
Modi government termed it “erroneous and having malafide intent”.
What is the Global Hunger Index? The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a peer-reviewed report, published on an annual basis by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe. The GHI is a tool designed to comprehensively measure and track hunger at global, regional, and national levels, reflecting multiple dimensions of hunger over time.
The report aims to raise awareness and understanding of the struggle against hunger, provide a way to compare levels of hunger between countries and regions, and call attention to those areas of the world where hunger levels are highest and where the need for additional efforts to eliminate hunger is greatest.
