India Ranks 111 in Global Hunger Index; Report Makers Reject Indian Government Objections​

For a fast developing country India which is actually a net exporter of food this ranking is likely an exaggeration - not wrong directionally in that there are still too many pockets of poverty and unbalanced intake related maladies; but very wrong in how the indices they have used work,



For example, see how they respond to the valid objection from Indian govt. Here is how that simplified dialogue goes:



India: Why have you used data released in 2011 ? After 12+ years !

GHI : oh that's because you haven't given us more current data

India : so then how did you come up with a current score?

GHI : Hm, we polled 3000 people

India : Don't you know basic statistical rules about polling, sample size representation and un-usability ?

GHI: yeah but besides that poll we also used FIES scale



Now, that seems to clinch it right? GHI besides not getting data from India, acknowledging a n=3k poll is not usable for 1.5B population then took extra trouble to bring in additional consideration FIES scale. wow! how professional!





EXCEPT FIES Scale is also a poll. With 8 childish questions . Like "you ate only a few kinds of food'. WTh is a well fed Indian villager supposed to answer for that question? Without his Dal roti they think the day is lost.



In conclusion, India does have a mal-nutrition problem but it is not lack of food. And it is certainly not in the scale that this report paints it to be.



For all the money spent on these UN organizations, it is high time they start adopting questionnaires and methods customized to individual customs in each region instead of using templates created by useless post doctoral students