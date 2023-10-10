What's new

India isreal Saudi Economic corridor linking Europe is dead after indian and west cheering killing of Muslims in Palestine by Isreal

End of Indian Israel Saudi economic corridor which was Announced in g20 Summit.As saudia ended Negotiation with Isreal for Normalization. As Indians are cheerful of killing of Muslims by Isreal.
Palestinian freedom fighters tough the lesson that Isreal can be defeated . Myth is broken. The attack has changed the minds of Saudis and rest of arab world.
End of Economic corridor before its started as west and India took side with Isreal and allow Israelis to kill Muslims in Palestine.
I always believed this corridor has no future and it was bluff it has much issues and those issues can not be fix as Jerusalem is a land Where 3 major Religions are fighting for their dominance Islam Christianity Jesus. This land will never see peace. This is what happened in past. Jerusalem saw peace only undermuslim rulers as As majority population of Jerusalem is Muslim. Genocide of indigenous population by Isreal and west and Indians being cheerful of this event will make arabs to rethink of its polices.
India for decades was part of the non aligned movement and espoused a tolerant multicultural society where every religion and ethnic group supposedly had their place.

Now, under Modi, they have become a fascist Hindu extremist society that regales in their position as an attack dog for their old colonial masters. India is literally like the house negro that the white master calls upon to try to whip the field negros into order. Except the difference is that it doesn’t have the capability to actually do the whipping so it just barks and cheers on its white masters from the sidelines.
 
India for decades was part of the non aligned movement and espoused a tolerant multicultural society where every religion and ethnic group supposedly had their place.

Now, under Modi, they have become a fascist Hindu extremist society that regales in their position as an attack dog for their old colonial masters. India is literally like the house negro that the white master calls upon to try to whip the field negros into order. Except the difference is that it doesn’t have the capability to actually do the whipping so it just barks and cheers on its white masters from the sidelines.
Agree
 
It's not dead
fortune.com

Potentially historic deal to normalize Saudi-Israel relations is ‘off the table’ after this weekend’s 9/11-scale attack, top political analyst says

Israel and Saudi Arabia had been on the brink of a historic deal that will now likely be put on hold.
fortune.com fortune.com

it kinda is.

more dead body in gaza saudis dont have choice. there is no way this will go through when thousands dying.

its over for now.

 

