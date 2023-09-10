What's new

Saudi Arabia, US sign MoU for corridor linking Asia, Gulf, Europe: Everything to know

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 13, 2012
Messages
31,790
Reaction score
21
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1694378482015.jpeg

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. (Reuters)


September 9, 2023

Saudi Arabia and the US signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made the announcement on the sidelines of the G20 summit held in New Delhi.

Here’s everything you need to know:

The MoU was signed by Saudi Arabia, the US, the EU, India, UAE, France, Germany, and Italy. It states that the IMEC is expected to stimulate economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Gulf, and Europe.

The IMEC will be comprised of two separate corridors, the east one connecting India to the Gulf and the northern one connecting the Gulf to Europe.

It will also include a railway that “will provide a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement existing maritime and road transport routes – enabling goods and services to transit to, from, and between India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Europe,” according to the MoU.

“Along the railway route, Participants intend to enable the laying of cable for electricity and digital connectivity, as well as pipe for clean hydrogen export. This corridor will secure regional supply chains, increase trade accessibility, improve trade facilitation, and support an increased emphasis on environmental social, and government impacts,” the MoU stated.

The participating countries expect the corridor to “increase efficiencies, reduce costs, enhance economic unity, generate jobs, and lower greenhouse gas emissions – – resulting in a transformative integration of Asia, Europe and the Middle East.”

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency SPA reported: “This project aims to facilitate the transit of renewable electricity and clean hydrogen via transmission cables and pipelines as well as constructing rail linkages. It is also intended to enhance energy security, support efforts for the development of clean energy, promote digital economy through digital connectivity and transmission of data via fiber cables, and promote trade and transport of goods by rail and through ports.”

Saudi analyst Ali Shihabi said on platform X: “This fits in with Saudi plans to develop the Kingdom into a logistical hub serving West Asia, Europe, ME and East Africa.”

The White House said in a statement: “The transformative partnership has the potential to usher in a new era of connectivity from Europe to Asia with a railway, linked through ports, connected by the Middle East. This will create novel interconnections to facilitate global trade, expand reliable access to electricity, facilitate clean energy distribution, and strengthen telecommunications links.”

According to the White House fact sheet, the founding partners of the project intend to work with international partners and the private sector to: “Connect India to Europe—linked by a railway line and existing ports through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel—that will generate economic growth while incentivizing new investments and the creation of quality jobs.”

Additionally, the founding countries will aim to: “Connect two continents to commercial hubs and facilitate the development and export of clean energy. Support existing trade and manufacturing synergies and strengthen food security and supply chains. And Link energy grids and telecommunication lines through undersea cables to expand reliable access to electricity, enabling innovation of advanced clean energy technology and connect communities to secure and stable Internet.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the announcement of the corridor as a “major development”, according to the Times of Israel. He described the initiative as “a cooperation project that is the greatest in our history” and one that “takes us to a new era of regional and global integration and cooperation, unprecedented and unique in its scope.”

He added that the new corridor “will bring to fruition a years-long vision that will change the face of the Middle East and of Israel.”


https://english.alarabiya.net/News/...r-linking-Asia-Gulf-Europe-Everything-to-know


Read more:

MBS announces MoU for economic corridor linking Saudi, India, Middle East and Europe

Saudi Arabia and US sign MoU for intercontinental green corridors

G20: Indian PM Narendra Modi receives Saudi Crown Prince MBS with warm embrace
 
Wouldn’t Jordan be needed also to be part of this agreement?
 
The Daily Star website, citing officials: The economic corridor project announced by the Saudi Crown Prince at the G20 summit will reduce shipping times, costs, and diesel use and make trade faster and cheaper..

1694378833446.jpeg


Ali_Baba said:
Wouldn’t Jordan be needed also to be part of this agreement?
Click to expand...
It is in too..read the article again..

And also Turkey in an indirect role..
 
Sea land and then sea. Goodluck saving money on this. This is just a vanity project of MBS and Modi.
 
Ali_Baba said:
Wouldn’t Jordan be needed also to be part of this agreement?
Click to expand...
Indeed. The infrastructure in Israel and Saudi as well as the UAE are already there. A rail section needs to be built in Jordan to link it all together as well as work out how to run the ports at either end quickly.

This would actually help China’s BRI efforts; especially the port modernization) because China can steal the thunder of this announcement by signing a deal to modernize the Iraqi and Syrian railways and linking them to Turkey. A faster ALTERNATIVE route to the Riyadh/Jordan/Israel if you take into account the sea leg to Europe.

1694379793716.jpeg


A route from Kuwait to Baghdad then across to Raqaa then Aleppo and up to Turkey and directing into the heart of Europe (bypassing Greece) via the Balkans would reach the markets of Europe, faster than bypassing Turkey by sea, especially if the end goal is Germany as in the picture.

This is something the Turks and Chinese should discuss with the Iraqis and Syrians as a counter to this new IMEC corridor.

China's 'Belt and Road' Risk in Syria May Reap Big Rewards

www.voanews.com www.voanews.com
www.silkroadbriefing.com

Iraq Ties Itself to China Via Belt & Road Rail Links Between Basra and Iran's Shalamcheh - Silk Road Briefing

Route helps solve a regional bottleneck and links Iraq to China and Iran to the Mediterranean A short, yet vital 30km railway line that will link the Iraqi city of Basra to the Iranian border city of Shalamcheh has been described as “historic”, showcasing a new era of Iran/Iraqi detente, linking...
www.silkroadbriefing.com

P.S. If the GCC wants to not participate the Chinese can help build up the port in Basra to be the starting point, independently of the GCC.

2nd P.S. For Turkey, this would also make them more independent of Iran for Eastern rail based trade.
 
Last edited:
Its a BS project that likely will never come to fruition, several other paths are already present that are more developed, and there a bunch of geopolitical obstacles to this path.
 
hyperman said:
Its a BS project that likely will never come to fruition, several other paths are already present that are more developed, and there a bunch of geopolitical obstacles to this path.
Click to expand...
Other than the Jordanian section, all the other railways are already there. this is a new label on existing infrastructure under a new political agreement.

Basically it seems this indicating SA will recognize Israel soon.
 
FuturePAF said:
Other than the Jordanian section, all the other railways are already there. this is a new label on existing infrastructure under a new political agreement.

Basically it seems this indicating SA will recognize Israel soon.
Click to expand...

Yes and that jordanian section is the most important section, It requires a rail link from Jordan, through the West Bank and through Israel, which just ain't happening under the current circumstances.

Of Course the zionists are promoting this project and you can see Biden supporting it, but its far from reality.

Whereas the Saudi section to the Egyptian connection is far more viable. hell a connection from Saudi to Turkey via Iraq(shia areas in the south east through the KRG, following the same route as the Iraq Turkey pipeline) is more viable than anything crossing the west bank.
 
India and failed projects haha. Money invested in Afghanistan...failure. Money spent in Chahbahar, Iran... failure. This India-Middle East corridor is defined to be a failure just like the planned corridor from India to Russia was a failure.
 

Similar threads

imadul
Battle Lines Along Corridors. Winners & Loosers!
Replies
6
Views
63
SoulSpokesman
S
N
Trans-gulf trade corridor
Replies
0
Views
50
nahtanbob
N
beijingwalker
Saudi Arabia signs MoU with China's Huawei to build high-tech complexes in Saudi cities
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
The SC
The SC
N
G20 Summit: US, India, UAE, Saudi to finalise Middle-East shipping, railway deal
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
89
Views
1K
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
beijingwalker
Saudi Arabia, China contemplate energy security through petrochemical JVs
Replies
0
Views
466
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom