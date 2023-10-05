India becomes one of biggest losers of Huawei Mate 60 event

There is an ancient Chinese idiom that can precisely describe India's current status in the world: 狐假虎威 (Fox borrows power from tiger). The short story behind it: A fox was caught by a tiger. The fox told the tiger:" You can not eat me because I'm sent by heaven to rule all animals." Tiger didn't believe what he said. "Follow me. I will prove it" Fox said. Wherever the fox and tiger passed by, all animals fled. “See. These animals are all afraid of me." Fox proudly said to Tiger.



From Chinese perspective to say, it's hard to understand why India is so arrogant and confident now. Has India become powerful in economy and science? No. Did Indians worked hard and make efforts to gain present status? No. India is cheering for something they never worked for and hasn't happened. India became important for the west simply because US wants to use India to contain China. US and Canada are not afraid of India. No one is afraid of fox. India's "intimidating" status is borrowed from China.



The biggest victim of Huawei Mate60 phone launch is US. Second victim is India. Apple has lost its bargaining chip to force Chinese production chain factories to move to Inida. The real tiger can change its destiny by its own efforts. India's ambition of Apple's production chain investments seems to face hard hit.