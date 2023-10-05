What's new

India becomes one of biggest losers of Huawei Mate 60 event

There is an ancient Chinese idiom that can precisely describe India's current status in the world: 狐假虎威 (Fox borrows power from tiger). The short story behind it: A fox was caught by a tiger. The fox told the tiger:" You can not eat me because I'm sent by heaven to rule all animals." Tiger didn't believe what he said. "Follow me. I will prove it" Fox said. Wherever the fox and tiger passed by, all animals fled. “See. These animals are all afraid of me." Fox proudly said to Tiger.

From Chinese perspective to say, it's hard to understand why India is so arrogant and confident now. Has India become powerful in economy and science? No. Did Indians worked hard and make efforts to gain present status? No. India is cheering for something they never worked for and hasn't happened. India became important for the west simply because US wants to use India to contain China. US and Canada are not afraid of India. No one is afraid of fox. India's "intimidating" status is borrowed from China.

The biggest victim of Huawei Mate60 phone launch is US. Second victim is India. Apple has lost its bargaining chip to force Chinese production chain factories to move to Inida. The real tiger can change its destiny by its own efforts. India's ambition of Apple's production chain investments seems to face hard hit.
 
China is very assertive to obliterate both TSMC and ASML as the aftermath of this ongoing high-tech war.

This will serve as a perfect example to the rest of the world as a diehard US lapdog.

India is not on our radar right now.
 
India will counter China in producing smartphones only in their dreams.

Over half of smartphones sold in India are Chinese brands.

www.statista.com

Most popular smartphone brands in India 2023 | Statista

We asked Indian consumers about "Most popular smartphone brands" and found that "Samsung" takes the top spot, while "Nokia" is at the other end of the ranking.
www.statista.com www.statista.com

Most of the Indian local smartphone brands are garbage and have no customers.

They hardly make any cellphones parts in India, and have to import it from China. Batteries, screens, System on Chip (SoC), SMDs, camera modules, even the circuit boards, mostly in subassemblies.
 
Nice story of fox and tiger. But the context and it’s relevance in this scenario is out of place.

India is not trying to manufacture phones for fun and spite China. It is doing so for creating jobs and make India a manufacturing hub. The environment is ripe to get the manufacturing shifted to India. It is pure amd simple business. If Huawei wants to start business then it can apply for license like Xiaomi and few other Chinese companies. It would be evaluated and cleared of it has any merit.

India became important for the west simply because US wants to use India to contain China.
Is India trying to intimidate anyone? It is not. You might make claims, saying otherwise but that is just a differing view.
The biggest victim of Huawei Mate60 phone launch is US. Second victim is India.
We will live without Mate60. We have enough kinds available. By the way many Chinese companies are falling over each other and setting up manufacturing in India. This is so even when India has taken serious legal action against them.
India's ambition of Apple's production chain investments seems to face hard hit.
Is it? You see the way it has been scaled up and the future plans?
 
Apple has lost its bargaining chip to force Chinese production chain factories to move to Inida.
Can you please explain this, how?

I agree with the Chinese idiom and how it applies to India in the current world.
 

