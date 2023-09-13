What's new

Huawei’s Mate Pro 60: Healthy Rebuke of Protectionist U.S. Politicians

DF41

DF41

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 20, 2022
Messages
993
Reaction score
-18
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
www.forbes.com

Huawei’s Mate Pro 60: Healthy Rebuke of Protectionist U.S. Politicians

What government operates is never worth owning.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

Where it gets funny, but also embarrassing for Huawei’s all-knowing critics, is that the Chinese technology giant just released the Mate 60 Pro. About Huawei’s new smartphone, Paul Triolo of U.S.-based Albright Stonebridge Group described it as a product “that may not be quite as good as cutting-edge Western models, but is still quite capable.” Stop and think about that. Any comparison of any smartphone means comparing it to the products of Apple, the world’s most valuable company.

Which means that even if the Mate 60 Pro doesn’t exactly stand toe-to-toe with the latest iPhone, it’s right up there. Better yet, the Mate 60 Pro is on the rise despite endless efforts by the U.S. political class to strangle its creator, Huawei. The efforts included going to great lengths to make sure that Huawei would not attain access to U.S. technological inputs said to be necessary for Huawei to compete in the smartphone market.

Oh well, rather than shut down, Huawei acted like a private business and seemingly chose to profit from adversity. Huawei set about designing and manufacturing its own chips inside China in order to work around protectionist U.S. politicians. Apparently, it succeeded. That Huawei succeeded is good for the American people, good for the U.S. technology sector, yet bad for a protectionist, economic-policy ignorant U.S. political class.
 

Similar threads

LKJ86
Huawei has unexpectedly unveiled the Mate 60 Pro flagship smartphone with Kirin 9000S, IP68, satellite calling and HarmonyOS 4.0 for a price of $960
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
hirobo2
hirobo2
GreatHanWarrior
Will Huawei Mate 60 affect Australian coal mining?
Replies
4
Views
116
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
DF41
Huawei Mate 60 Rollout: Has The United States Committed Harakiri?
Replies
6
Views
146
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
Huawei’s Stealth Phone Launch Energizes Chinese Chip Stocks, Huawei’s mystery phone rallies China in fight against US curbs
Replies
2
Views
276
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Hamartia Antidote
SK Hynix Isn't Sure How Its Chips Got in Huawei's New Phone
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
1K
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom