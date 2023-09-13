Huawei’s Mate Pro 60: Healthy Rebuke of Protectionist U.S. Politicians What government operates is never worth owning.

Better yet, the Mate 60 Pro is on the rise despite endless efforts by the U.S. political class to strangle its creator, Huawei.

Where it gets funny, but also embarrassing for Huawei’s all-knowing critics, is that the Chinese technology giant just released the Mate 60 Pro. About Huawei’s new smartphone, Paul Triolo of U.S.-based Albright Stonebridge Group described it as a product “that may not be quite as good as cutting-edge Western models, but is still quite capable.” Stop and think about that. Any comparison of any smartphone means comparing it to the products of Apple, the world’s most valuable company.Which means that even if the Mate 60 Pro doesn’t exactly stand toe-to-toe with the latest iPhone, it’s right up there.The efforts included going to great lengths to make sure that Huawei would not attain access to U.S. technological inputs said to be necessary for Huawei to compete in the smartphone market.Oh well, rather than shut down, Huawei acted like a private business and seemingly chose to profit from adversity. Huawei set about designing and manufacturing its own chips inside China in order to work around protectionist U.S. politicians. Apparently, it succeeded. That Huawei succeeded is good for the American people, good for the U.S. technology sector, yet bad for a protectionist, economic-policy ignorant U.S. political class.